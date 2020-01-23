City K-9 assists in drug arrest

By Rachel Auberger

On Jan. 12, 2020, Patrolman Joseph Thomas, of Sparta Police Department, with the help of K-9 Jake, arrested a suspect and confiscated over 200 grams of drugs.

According to Thomas, at 11 a.m. that morning, he witnessed a white Cadillac pull out of the Royal Inn parking lot and head toward Highway 111. Thomas’s report stated he observed the driver bring the car close to a full stop in the middle of the road before heading south on Highway 111.

“I got behind the vehicle and conducted a registration check and found the tags on the car did not match the make and model of the vehicle they were on,” Thomas stated in the report, as he explained why he initiated the traffic stop and approached the male subject.

He said while asking the driver for his license, registration, and proof of insurance, which the suspect informed Thomas that he didn’t have due to just having purchased the vehicle, Thomas stated he could smell an odor associated with marijuana coming from the vehicle. To verify the suspect’s story, Thomas said he asked for his name and date of birth.

“While verifying the information, I found that he had seven prior felony convictions for schedule II drugs and was currently on parole for the same charge,” Thomas said. “I asked [him] if there was anything in the vehicle such as weapons or narcotics in which he stated there was not.”

Thomas said he asked the suspect and his female companion, who informed him she was also on probation out of Warren County, to step out of the vehicle.

After conducting a search, Thomas said he noticed the male suspect had something in his pocket and asked what it was.

“He stated it was his money,” Thomas said the suspect consented to let him remove it from his pocket. “I removed a large roll of cash out of [his] pocket and found there to be $2,455 in cash.”

“In my experience, the denominations of [the] cash were consistent with the sale of narcotics,” he continued. “A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.”

During the search, a loaded .25 caliber pistol was located under the front seat of the vehicle. Both the suspect and his female passenger denied any knowledge of the gun being in the car. In addition, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia such as rolling papers and a torch-style lighter were found in the vehicle. A room key for the Royal Inn hotel was also found.

“I spoke to the [female] passenger who finally admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in her pants, and then [she] removed it,” Thomas said.

Because of the findings during the traffic stop and after speaking to the hotel management, Thomas said a search of the room matching the key found with the suspects was conducted.

“While we already had probable cause to do the search, having K-9 Jake there to help us locate the drugs was a big help,” Thomas said as he praised his 9-year-old K-9. “He was able to sniff out the drugs and save us time and help ensure we didn’t miss any of the evidence.”

A large black thermos was found containing approximately 184 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, 2.06 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for crack cocaine, 8.92 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, and 15 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana.

“I obtained a search warrant for the complete contents of the phone,” he said.

Thomas stated that because of the circumstances of the investigation, the subject’s phone was also seized.

“We were able to locate numerous narcotic transactions being orchestrated by [him],” Thomas said.

Both the subject and the female passenger were transported to the White County Justice Center where they were charged. The male subject was charged with two counts of poss/mfg/del/sale of a schedule II drug, poss/mfg/del/sale of a schedule VI drug, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The female suspect was charged for the marijuana she had on her person at the time of the traffic stop.

“I really want to thank Jake for his help in this arrest,” Thomas spoke about his K-9’s abilities to locate drugs and make the job of the investigating officers easier. “His ability to alert us of the presence and location of drugs is an asset to the police force. We didn’t need his alert to conduct the search in this case, but being able to use his nose to locate and remove that quantity of drugs from the street made our job better today.”