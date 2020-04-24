City mayor and county executive agree: time to open up

By Rachel Auberger

The City of Sparta mayor and the White County executive recently made a decision about how they feel the community should proceed with the reopening of businesses and activities, which was “at owner’s discretion.”

“The president spoke a couple of days ago about leaving it up to the governors because there isn’t a good, nationwide plan,” White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson explained. “Some of us local mayors [executives], especially here in the Upper Cumberland, feel that should transition over [to more local governments].”

The consensus seemed to be that counties with less population and/or those that had a bigger percentage of small businesses and rural populations in comparison to corporations and metropolitan areas needed a different plan.

“Places like Nashville and Memphis, places like that, are definitely different than we are,” Robinson said. “Jeff [Young, Sparta city mayor] and I think Sparta and White County are ready to open the doors and get back to work.”

The decision was made not in an attempt to ignore the governor’s warnings or considerations but based on the numbers White County has been experiencing. According to the Department of Health, White County only has one active case of COVID-19 at this time, with the county’s peak having been four (three of which have transitioned to recovery).

“While we respect the needs of businesses and the people of Sparta and White County and definitely want to keep their health risk to a minimum, our plan is that basically, businesses can reopen at their discretion,” Young said, stressing that the opening is effective immediately. “There will be no legal repercussion from the city or the county – we are going to be supporting them and their decision in every way.”

“We are leaving it up to them and their discretion in every way,” Young continued, explaining there is no need to wait until May 1. “If they feel like their business is safe for them and their customers, we will let them reopen. If they feel like they need to give it more time, we want to put that decision in the hands of the businesses and the people.”

Robinson said that while both the city and county governments are supporting the opening of business, they want to emphasize common sense.

“You don’t need a lobby full of people,” he said. “Businesses like barber shops/beauty shops should maybe consider having one client in the waiting room and one in the chair. Restaurants may want to consider seating at every other table.”

“They will know what they have – the manpower and capability to dictate in their particular business,” Young added, saying that maybe 50 percent occupancy for the next couple weeks would be a good suggestion. “They need to use business sense and practical sense from medical standpoint and not put their people at risk.”

The mayor and county executive stated they felt there was little risk of exposure to the virus that has shut down the nation to the community at this time, but that practicing the guidelines set forth by the CDC is still imperative to keeping the risk at a minimum.

“We don’t think there’s much of an issue for people to worry about, but we still need to practice the same guidelines that are in front of us: using sanitizer, disinfecting often, maintaining social distancing while out,” Young said.

As for the reopening of businesses in Sparta and White County, both Robinson and Young were mindful of the small business owners and the economic hardship they have been facing as well as the toll it has had on the community as a whole.

“We feel that this will give them an opportunity to restart their business and slowly start getting things back together,” Young said.

Robinson added the best plan was to, “Just quietly, without much attention, get back to work.”

To keep up to date on any information, residents are encouraged to use both the city and county websites and Facebook pages. New messages and updates, as well as updates coming from the governor’s office, will continue to be posted.