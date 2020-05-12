City of Sparta discusses payment options for utility bills

By Rachel Auberger

At the May 7 meeting of Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen, there was a discussion about providing help to residents who have fallen behind on their utility payments.

“Mark Farley [executive director of Upper Cumberland Development District] had approached me about some help on past due accounts,” Belva Bess, manager at Sparta Electric Systems, told the board. “They have money that’s available to help due to lack of payment on their bills. There’s money available to help with past due rent, too.”

Bess informed the board that since they had discontinued non-payment disconnections because of the economic crisis caused by the shutdowns in response to COVID-19, the electric department has $37,000 in past due accounts.

“We have some that are 30, 60, and even 90 [days] past due,” she said. “If some of them don’t get some help, they are never going to be able to make those [payments]. There’s a lot of people that don’t know about the help.”

Bess told the board that Farley had asked for a list of past due customers, and she was asking for permission to provide a list of addresses and phone numbers of people whose accounts are ready for disconnection.

“We have a vendor agreement with them because they help people throughout the year,” Bess said and explained the Tennessee Housing Development Agency informed them that the privacy act would be covered under that vendor agreement.

Bess said they could also talk about setting up payment plans for customers who needed them, but it would require them coming in and setting up a payment arrangement. She clarified that it wouldn’t simply be assumed that it would be acceptable to pay less than the balance without a written agreement.

Bess said she had made calls and talked to more than 15 other utility companies in the surrounding area, including Caney Fork Electric, who said their first disconnection date is set to be June 6.

Mayor Jeff Young asked the board if they felt it would acceptable to follow the example of the other utility companies. After a quick motion and second, the board voted unanimously to go forward with plans to start disconnections, in June, if payment arrangements have not been made.

In other business, the board:

Heard reports from all departments.

Approved the bid results for the 2020 street paving for the public works department with the winning, and only, bid going to Rogers Group

Approved solicitation of bids for two more projects for the public works department and the solicitation of bids for replacing the second floor windows at Sparta City Hall as well as the solicitation of bids to install a central heat and air unit in the former Board of Education building, which is scheduled to be turned back over to the City of Sparta in June

Approved the hiring of Dallas Slatton for the position of police officer with the Sparta Police Department.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Young updated the board to let them know the city had made it to the second round of review for the Invest-Prep Grant, which, if approved, would allow them to construct a site-ready pad that could be used to attract potential investors to build a 150,000 square foot facility in the industrial park. Young said there would be a virtual tour of the site being conducted on May 13 as part of the next step in the grant-approval process.

Young also discussed potential changes at both the Taft Church Road and Roosevelt Drive intersections, which would create new turning lanes at both sites.

“If you’ve ever been sitting facing westbound at the Roosevelt intersection, cars will basically bounce through the ditch to pass you going right to try to go north on Highway 111,” Young said.

The issues have been discussed with Tennessee Department of Transportation, and they have helped with recommendations.

“We would like to put a turn lane going right to allow the traffic to go north at that intersection,” Young said.

Young discussed the other intersection in question.

“At Taft Church [Road], it would put a greater visible lane to turn right, which would be going south, and it would have two lanes turning north,” he said. “What we are hoping for, as time goes on and we have future expansions in those areas, [that] you will have more lanes to let traffic out, which will be a better situation for potential businesses moving in.”

The meeting was broadcast via Facebook Live on the city’s page per the governor’s executive order detailing how to conduct public meetings at this time.