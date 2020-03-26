City of Sparta officials vote for a rebid on sewer project

By Rachel Auberger

After much discussion, on March 19, Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen took a controversial vote to put the 2018 Sparta CDBG – Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation Project back up for rebid.

“We’ll have to get a legal opinion on that,” Mayor Jeff Young told the board after the motion to re-bid, made by Alderman Jerry Lowery, passed with a 4 to 3 vote. “I don’t think we can do that, but we’ll know soon.”

The original bid had been won by Norris Bros. Excavating for the among of $403,930. The discussion among the aldermen began when the board looked at the comparison between the bids from the Crossville-based company and John T. Hall Construction Inc., of Sparta, and Pipeworks Plus Inc., of Tullahoma.

“When the bids came in, there was a math error that was found the day that the bids were read,” Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said as he explained to the aldermen why one column on the spreadsheet was highlighted. “Hethcoat & Davis [the engineering firm accepting bids for the project] took the information and put it in the graph, and he highlighted the correction of the math error.”

Hennessee tried to assure the board that no numbers had been changed, only moved into the correct columns.

“On the bid tab, they had moved down one column too far,” said Hennessee. “It threw the quantities off. Hethcoat & Davis put everything back up.”

Discussion ensued about the quality of the work the company would produce, and it was determined that, although the city had worked with John T. Hall Construction on several projects, Norris Bros. Excavating had done work for the city several years ago.

Young addressed the apprehension about moving away from working with the Sparta company.

“Hall has worked for us, the city of Sparta, in the past,” Young said. “He’s always done a good job, and it’s been a privilege to work with. I think, as much as I hate to say it, in a grant situation we don’t have a choice. Several thousand dollars difference, I don’t know that we have a choice.”

Hennessee reported that he had a lengthy discussion with the engineer.

“It simply comes down to we have to take the lowest bid for project,” Hennessee said. “In grant projects, you simply can’t choose.”

“If the mistake was made and they adjusted the numbers after the bid was opened, is that a fair assessment of these bids?” Lowery said, addressing the still unsettled concern about the validity of the bid.

Hennessee again explained that numbers had not been manipulated.

“There was nothing changed,” he said. “It was just scooted up into the proper row. There were no numbers changed in the quantities. When it was corrected, it did adjust the dollar figure. But only the total, it didn’t adjust any individual item in that. When I talked to the engineer, it is an irregularity. But it was an honest mistake. It didn’t appear to be anything intentional. No numbers were changed.”

Hennessee recommended to the board that they table the matter, and he would get them more information.

“I think what we need to do is be able to prove to you all that nobody has done anything as far as manipulating numbers,” he said. “I don’t have the original bid tab it came in. But I can get everybody that information and show what was done to that.”

Lowery asked if the board must adhere to a specific time frame for the project, to which Young replied, “Some of the projects we have going on are time sensitive. If you do not accept this bid tonight, it is going to back this project way up. It would cause a problem at that point.”

Lowery then made the motion to put the project out to be rebid.

“When you manipulate numbers in a sealed bid after the bids are opened, that’s a problem,” Lowery said. “We can say no harm intended, but it don’t pass the smell test.”

Hennessee addressed the board again to inform them opening the project up again for another bidding might not be legally possible.

“I’m not sure you have grounds to rebid, but I think a re-evaluation of the bid is the most appropriate thing,” he said. “That’s a legal thing.”

City Attorney Lynn Omohundro was not in attendance at the March 19 meeting as discussion about the legality of putting the project up for rebid took place.

“I can almost bet that after you manipulate a sealed bid and shuffle numbers around – even though nothing changes – that’s a violation of sealed bid rules as well,” Lowery said, but was quickly reminded that the numbers weren’t manipulated, rather just moved to the appropriate columns to create a corrected spreadsheet.

“Is it against the law to rebid something?” Lowery asked.

“Unless you have legal grounds, yes,” Young replied. “I don’t think we can legally do that. I don’t think we have the grounds to do that. I don’t think it’s in our best interest to delay this very long.

Hennessee again suggested tabling the discussion for the evening.

“My first inclination, without Lynn [Omohundro] here, is to table it, and let me show you what we’ve got,” he said.

Ultimately, the motion to rebid had already been made and seconded, so it was put to a vote and passed with four “yes” and three “no.”

YES: Alderman Hoyt Jones, Alderman Jerry Lowery, Alderman Robert Officer, Vice-Mayor Jim Floyd

NO: Mayor Jeff Young, Alderman Chad Griffin, Alderwoman Judy Payne

Before the rebid process can begin, the motion will be given to Omohundro to determine the legality of the issue.