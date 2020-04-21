City reopens parks to public

By Rachel Auberger

Sparta Mayor Jeff Young addressed the Board of Mayor and Alderman at the April 16, 2020 meeting and requested they consider re-opening the city parks to the public.

“I would like to have a discussion with the board about possibly reopening our parks,” Young told the board. “We still want to maintain social distancing. We want to have signage and be sure our city staff is telling people that. At the same time, if we reopen our parks, our walkways, our green spaces, and things like that, we still want to maintain closure at the pavilions and playground equipment.”

Young’s request comes after reports that show Sparta/White County has been successful at slowing the spread of COVID-19, with only four total positive cases being reported, three of which have been determined to have already been moved into the recovered category.

“Walking, getting out – people need to be doing that,” Alderman Jerry Lowery said.

Lowery agreed with the mayor that the benefit the walkways and green spaces of the parks would offer residents a morale boost and a health boost.

The board unanimously agreed, with no discussion, and it was determined that, with the proper signs and barricades in place to close the playground equipment and pavilions, the parks would reopen on the morning of April 17, 2020.

“All municipal buildings have been closed,” Young said. “We still want to remain closed at those buildings, but we want the community to know that the City of Sparta, Sparta Electric, public works – every department in the city is still fully functional every day.”

Young said anyone needing city services or to speak to an employee was encouraged to knock on the door.

“We are here every day and still available to be seen,” he said. “At no time will city services be discontinued or even suspended.”

Along with discussion about how the city was operating under social distancing guidelines, there were brief reports from each department that were prepared ahead of time and read by city administrator Brad Hennessee, including a report from the fire department stating that mutual aid had been sent to the storm victims, in Chattanooga.

“I would like to compliment all of the city departments for their willingness to help in these mutual aid situations,” Hennessee said after reading the report that two men and a truck were dispatched to Chattanooga. “It’s probably harder for small departments to do this because they have to balance sending help while maintaining the proper staff levels as well as equipment. We’ve had several instances of this lately: the tornados in Cookeville/Baxter we had electric, police and fire went to that and now the fire department to Chattanooga. I compliment all of them but also you as a board. I know you’ve talked about the mutual aid agreements in the past, and you have always been cooperative to that or they wouldn’t exist, and Sparta wouldn’t participate in that. Classy move on your part there.”

Young brought forth a discussion about the storms that hit Sparta, in March, and asked for approval for a bill the city received from one of the emergency repair companies in the amount of $25,807.36.

“Everyone remembers the storm at 2:30 in the morning three Sundays ago with tornadoes and straight-line wind,” he said. “We have a contract with Service Electric Company to help us in those situations. We contracted with them for emergency repairs. I was told that since we already had this preapproved contract, that [although] a lot of people wanted these guys to come in and help, since we already had them approved, they got to come in and help us quickly and that was a really good thing for the city.”

The board approved the paying of the bill for the emergency services.

Another major topic, which resulted in the board unanimously approving a Resolution for City of Sparta and White County Industrial Development Board to apply to the Tennessee Valley Authority InvestPrep Grant Program, was the development of land located on Vista Drive in the Industrial Park.

“This InvestPrep Grant is basically a grant which allows site-prep work: engineering, pads, excavating,” Young explained. “The original plan is now to build a pad-ready site for a 150,000 square foot building, with the ability to add on potentially 50,00 more square feet.”

Young said they are estimating it to be a $90,000 cost to both the city and the county, but that, with the InvestPrep Grant and potentially a second grant to be discussed later, the benefit would be approximately $1 millions worth of work for the combined $180,000 investment.

“This is a great opportunity for us, and, with the economic times the way they are now, once we come through this, if we have a company come and want to locate in Sparta, we will have a site,” Young said.

