City sets up Pandemic Installment Payment Plan for utilities

Sparta Electric Department, 545 E. Bockman Way

By Rachel Auberger

Recently, the City of Sparta made the decision to resume service disconnections for past due utility accounts beginning in June, but they are also providing help for those who may not be in position to pay their past due amounts at this time.

“We have not been executing disconnects for our customers who are having difficulties keeping their accounts paid due to the recent issues related to COVID-19 and their effect on the economy,” Brad Hennessee said when the initial announcement was made in March.

Hennessee also relayed to residents that while the city would postpone disconnections, they would not be able to actually forgive any amounts owed for the use of electric or water.

“Our regulators, TVA and the Tennessee State Comptroller, will not allow it,” Hennessee said.

This week, the city began reaching out to residents in an effort to help guide them through their options to bring their account current before June 8,,2020 when disconnections are set to resume.

Hennessee said residents can choose to pay their account in full by June 8 but that he, along with other city officials, understands that many residents may not be in a position to pay what could be a large bill at this time.

To help with this, they are offering to help residents transfer the past due portion of their bill to a six-month, no interest Pandemic Installment Payment Plan.

“The payments for this plan will be made in addition to your regular power bill going forward,” Hennessee said and added that failure to keep the payments current on both accounts will result in penalties and disconnection. “If you choose transferring the past due balance to the Installment Plan, you will be required to fill out new paperwork prior to the June 8th deadline.”

Along with a letter that is being sent to residents, as well as posted on the city’s web page, Hennessee sent a flyer from UCHRA that provides information about their LIHEAP program, which can provide additional assistance with bill payments for those who meet certain qualifications.

Hennessee encouraged anyone with questions about the Pandemic Installment Payment Plan or other concerns about their utility bill to contact Sparta Electric Department at (931) 738-2281 or visit them at 545 E. Bockman Way.