Coffee takes two over WCMS Sparta

By Jerry Lowery

On March 4, the White County Middle School baseball Warriors took on Coffee County Middle School in double header action.

In game one, the Warriors fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-0 loss to Coffee County, on March 4. Coffee County took the lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. The White County Middle School spring 2020 Warriors struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Coffee County, giving up 10 runs.

Coffee County got on the board in the first inning. Rutledge hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. A double by Owen Adams in the fifth inning was a positive for White County Middle School Warriors.

Pippenger earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Coffee County. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out 12 and walking zero. Adams took the loss for White County Middle School Spring 2020 Warriors. He allowed three hits and five runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Adams went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead White County Middle School Warriors in hits. Sheppard led Coffee County, with two hits in two at bats. Coffee County didn’t commit a single error in the field. Sheppard had 12 chances in the field, the most on the team.

In game two, Coffee County continued to hit the baseball and defeat the Warriors. The Warriors had trouble keeping up with Coffee County in an 11-1 loss, on March 4. Evan earned the win for Coffee County. He surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out six. Fellers threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Trenton Wilson took the loss for White County Middle School Warriors. He lasted three-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits and seven runs, while striking out two. Colten Locke went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead White County Middle School Warriors in hits.