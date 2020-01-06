“Coldest Night Shelter” has opened its doors twice since Jan. 1

By Rachel Auberger

The Coldest Night Shelter, Sparta’s refuge for the homeless, has opened its doors twice already this year.

The shelter, which is a collaboration of Seeds of Hope of TN, local churches, and concerned citizens of White County, opens its doors on nights that the temperatures are predicted to drop below 40 degrees between Dec. 15 and March 15. Each visitor receives a warm welcome, a hot meal, a shower, the chance to wash laundry, and a place to sleep. In addition, breakfast is served in the morning, and visitors are given a backpack with snacks and non-perishable lunch items.

“They’re our neighbors, and we want to provide our neighbors with an inviting environment free of judgement and full of hope,” Tina Lomax, director of Seeds of Hope of TN, said. “Everyone who walks through these doors is greeted with a smile and treated with respect. These are our neighbors.”

On cold nights, the shelter, which is located at 240 W. Bockman Way. in Sparta, opens its doors for check-in at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, which is a home-cooked meal prepared and donated by a member of the community, is at 6:30 p.m. There is plenty of bedding that fills two separate areas – a men’s area and a women’s area – so that everyone can get a good night’s sleep.

“I feel human again,” one of the neighbors who had just been given the opportunity to take hot shower and wash laundry said with tears in her eyes. “This place is awesome. These people have been such a God-send.”

She and her fiancé have been homeless for just two short weeks, but she said it has felt like a lot longer than that. The home they had shared for nine years was sold recently, and they were told they would have to leave. With her fiancé disabled due to a motor-vehicle accident, there were no savings to use for down payments, application fees, or moving expenses. So, after putting what they could in a small storage unit, they were forced to live in their car.

“Without this, I don’t know where we would be,” her fiancé said. “This whole thing really takes a toll on you mentally. Where do you go from here? We just don’t know what to do.”

According to Lomax, that’s where Seeds of Hope of TN comes in. The organization, which has received donations from the community, local churches, and businesses, helps bridge the gap that many of the homeless community find keeping them from re-homing themselves.

“We find what the need is, what is the biggest thing keeping them from finding a new place to live,” she explained. “A lot of times, it’s the need to get a driver’s license or some form of ID. Sometimes, it’s the need for reliable transportation, so they can have steady employment, sometimes it’s help locating affordable housing and steady employment.”

Right now, as winter weather comes in and the nights get long and cold and wet, the need is a warm place to spend the night.

Lomax said that over a dozen White County churches have joined forces with Seeds of Hope of TN to open the Coldest Nights Shelter. Some are providing meals, some are providing items for the backpacks everyone who spends the night takes with them the next day, some are providing clothing and blankets and cleaning supplies, some are providing funds to buy more items, and some – like Christpoint, are opening their doors to be a place of shelter.

“The goal is that next winter season, December 2020 through March 2021, we will provide shelter every night,” Lomax said. “But, we need more volunteers to make that happen. People willing to cook, willing to spend the night and be a host at the shelter.”

Lomax said anyone who feels the same burden for the homeless community that she has felt for the last few years, should attend the Seeds of Hope of TN meeting, which will be held at 2 p.m., Jan. 11, at the 240 W. Bockman Way location. “Whether you want to help now or in the future, or if you just want to listen and learn, come to the meeting.”

She also said that anyone wanting more information could call her at (931) 303-6695.

According to Lomax, there are 100 children in White County schools who qualify as homeless. She said that while some of those may be “couch surfing” (moving from house to house as they stay with friends but having no real permanent address), she can verify that there are over 30 truly homeless people – people who do not have shelter at night are living in their cars or camping out – that she is currently helping in White County.

“I cannot express how thankful I am for the community here in White County,” she said and mentioned how businesses, law enforcement, churches, and concerned residents have come together to help. “Everyone has been so supportive, and together we are making a difference.”

“You never know when it can be your friend, or your family member, or you,” a very grateful neighbor seeking shelter on a cold night said with tears in her eyes. “Two weeks ago, I had a home. Tonight, I am grateful that the weather got cold enough that they opened the shelter, and I could get a shower, a wonderful meal, and will be able to lie down tonight rather than sleep sitting in my car.”