Cole signs with Maryville Scots
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 21, 2020 10:30 am
Bryson Cole, a senior at White County High School and a four-year member of the WCHS Warrior football program, has signed with Maryville College to pursue his passion for the game. Bryson is the son of Bryan and Lisa Cole. The Scots went 3-7 last season. Bryson is excited to begin a new chapter in his life. L-R: Coach Mark Frasier, Bryson Cole, Bryan Cole, Lisa Cole, Principal Grant Swallows, Coach Greg Segraves, and athletic director Terry Crain.
