Sparta Live

Collin Glenn Wilhite

Posted By | June 7, 2020 8:51 am

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Collin Glenn Wilhite, age 21, our beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend passed away, on June 5, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Those who knew Collin, even just a little, lost a shining light in  their lives. Collin loved God, his family, sports (especially golf), and University of Tennessee sports. He was a faithful member of Findlay Church of Christ, a student at Tennessee Tech University and active in Servants of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edna Wilhite, and grandfather, Arnold Norris.

Collin will be missed every day by his parents, Patrick and Angie Wilhite; sister, Sarah Layne and husband Levi; nephew, Shepherd Layne; grandmother, Faye Norris; grandfather, Ralph Wilhite; aunt, Valerie Franco and husband Roy; uncles, Jeremy Wilhite and wife Brooke, Darrin Norris and wife Keleena; aunt, Vickie Brady and husband Gary; cousins, Kyle Brady (Kelsey), Tyler Brady (Courtnay), Jackson Wilhite, Jesalyn Wilhite, Kylee Norris, Kolt Norris, Malia Hanlon (Jordan), Larissa Franco; his loving girlfriend, Ciara Rice; and many, many great family members and friends.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., June 9, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Dwight Fuqua will officiate. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 9, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to The American Cancer Society through Collin’s link by clicking here.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

