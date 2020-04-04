Sparta Live

Coloring page contest

Posted By | April 4, 2020 8:16 am

Deadline 4/10/20

Please mail to:

The Expositor

P.O. Box 179

Sparta, Tennessee 38583

Before sending in the coloring page, add name, age, phone number and mailing address.

Parents please take a picture of your child holding their coloring page.

If they are selected as the winner, we will ask you send us the picture by email, so that we can publish it in the paper.

There will be a total of 3 winners

•Each winner will receive $10 by mail

Ages 5 – 7

Ages 8 -10

Ages 11-13

