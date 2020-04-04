Coloring page contest
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 4, 2020 8:16 am
Deadline 4/10/20
Please mail to:
The Expositor
P.O. Box 179
Sparta, Tennessee 38583
Before sending in the coloring page, add name, age, phone number and mailing address.
Parents please take a picture of your child holding their coloring page.
If they are selected as the winner, we will ask you send us the picture by email, so that we can publish it in the paper.
There will be a total of 3 winners
•Each winner will receive $10 by mail
Ages 5 – 7
Ages 8 -10
Ages 11-13
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.