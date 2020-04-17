Commissioners implement COVID-19 policies

Last Updated: April 17, 2020 at 12:02 pm

By Rachel Auberger

On April 13, 2020, White County Board of Commissioners held a special-called meeting to discuss a response to COVID-19 as it affects county offices and departments.

During the meeting, which was held via teleconference, the board discussed Resolution 18-04-2020 – Resolution Amending Policies and Procedures to All County General Departments, Offices and White County Highway Dept. (COVID-19 response).

The resolution declared the White County Legislative Body would adopt Emergency Policies and Procedures, which allow for alternative means and methods for the delivery of services by White County employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, it allowed for officials in charge of each office to suspend or reduce work hours for employees in county offices when a time of emergency has been declared by the county executive, but still allowed those employees to receive their normal wages and benefits. The resolution also stated telecommuting would be allowed for those employees whose jobs can be done remotely and also suspended the expiration of accrued leave time as the board recognized that it would not be conducive for employees to take leave during the current pandemic.

“What I’m being advised from the federal level and the state level is that we need to have only essential personnel working,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said. “As you know us being a small, rural county, we don’t really have anybody that’s not essential, so there’s not much I can do as far as the operation of the government to send anybody home. Some of our office may not be as busy since people are not getting out. That’s what this resolution does. It allows the officials in charge of those offices to send people home if they think they can spare them since business is slow in some areas.”

Robinson explained the offices inside the courthouse have already been working to limit contact among personnel and the public to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“As far as the White County Courthouse, we are closed to the public except for [County Clerk Sasha Wilson’s] office who has a walk-up window that’s been installed,” Robinson reported. “Anything else that is done courthouse related, an office holder or employee will go out curbside and take care of the business outside.”

Robinson also reported landfill operations are busy at this time, and convenience centers are open and operating as usual.

“I think since everyone is home with nothing to do, they are cleaning out their garage and house,” he said. “We are getting more trash now than we have gotten per day in the past year.”

There was no discussion among the commissioners, and they passed the resolution unanimously. (Commissioners Lonnie Crouch, Roger Mason and Terry Alley were absent from the meeting).

“Today [April 13], the governor did extend stay-at-home [order] until the end of month,” Robinson said.

Robinson told commissioners that if they did not have any objections, he would continue the lockdown of county buildings until the end of April.