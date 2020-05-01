Commodities distribution: White and Van Buren counties

•Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution, 8:30-11:30 a.m., May 7, for White County, at White County Fairgrounds. Sign up will be available at the distribution site.

•Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution, 9-11 a.m., May 28, 2020, for Van Buren County, at Van Buren County Civic Center (Burritt College). Sign up will be available at the distribution site.