Commodities distribution: White and Van Buren counties
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 1, 2020 7:25 am
•Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution, 8:30-11:30 a.m., May 7, for White County, at White County Fairgrounds. Sign up will be available at the distribution site.
•Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution, 9-11 a.m., May 28, 2020, for Van Buren County, at Van Buren County Civic Center (Burritt College). Sign up will be available at the distribution site.
