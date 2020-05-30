Community honors the men and women who sacrificed their lives for America’s freedom

Last Updated: May 30, 2020 at 10:03 am

Soldiers’ names were read while Jessie Buttrum rang a bell once for each name, while Mary Dingwall read part of the names of the World War II veterans. (Photos by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

On Memorial Day, communities across the nation pause to remember, honor, and give thanks for the military men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms that Americans enjoy daily, and Sparta joined those communities on May 25 when they held a small memorial service in the Rotary Club Sparta Veterans Park, on Bockman Way.

After Sherry Hickey, president of the GFWC Sparta Woman’s Club, welcomed the small crowd and Walter Buttrum, American Legion Post #99 chaplain, offered a prayer of thanks, several of the area’s government officials took a moment to address those assembled to honor some of America’s, and more specifically the state of Tennessee’s, heroes.

“I appreciate you all being here today to pay honor and tribute on this most cherished holiday,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said as he emphasized that often we thank veterans and shake their hands and say thank you for your service, but that Memorial Day is different. “Today’s the day we honor and remember those who we can’t shake their hand. Today is the day we remember the ones that paid the ultimate price – the ultimate sacrifice – so we could be here today.”

Robinson went on to say that while he used to feel awkward about the holiday, because Americans use the day as a way to kick off summer, a day the fun begins, while those who made it possible will never get to enjoy the moments they sacrificed for. Robinson eluded to the emotional struggle between the solemnity of the day and the traditions of summer.

“A few years back, I had a colleague who got an insurance policy tell me, ‘This money is for when I die,’” Robinson said. “It’s for the party, for the food and drink. We are going to celebrate and have a good time when I pass.’ I thought about how that can relate to Memorial Day, and maybe that is a good way to honor those who have paid that ultimate price. Do things that Americans love to do. God bless America, and God bless our freedom.”

State Representative Paul Sherrell was among the officials who spoke.

“We want to take a few minutes and thank the men and women – the families – who sacrificed – that gave all for us so we have the freedom we have today,” he said. “We can’t say enough. To just say ‘thank you, we appreciate you ’ is insufficient. I would like to say thank you God, and God bless America.”

State Senator Paul Bailey took a moment to address the crowd and then showed his appreciation for the sacrifices that had been made throughout the history of the country as he sang Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

“I would like to thank you all for taking time out of your day to stand with us in recognition and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation – we are humbled by their sacrifice,” Ron Lapierre, American Legion Post #99 Commander, said, as he followed Bailey’s performance by stating more than 1.1 million men and women have died in wartime throughout the history of the state. “These numbers should truly humble us for they represent individuals [those] that were brothers, husbands, mothers, sisters, and friends. They were people woven into the fabric of the community across the nation. They are loved. They are mourned. And they are missed.”

In addition to the speeches and Bailey’s song, the Knights of Columbus performed a traditional posting of colors, and Lapierre led the assembly in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Before Jerry Buttrum played taps to honor those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country, soldiers’ names were read while Jessie Buttrum rang a bell once for each name. World War I names were read by Julie Brymer. World War II names were ready by Kay Barlow, Tina Lomax, Deb Baldwin, and Mary Dingwall. Names from the Korean War (Conflict) were read by Matthew Elmore, and the names of soldiers from the Vietnam War were read by Niguel Newman.