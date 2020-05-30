Sparta Live

Community honors the men and women who sacrificed their lives for America’s freedom

Posted By | May 30, 2020 9:55 am

Last Updated: May 30, 2020 at 10:03 am

Soldiers’ names were read while Jessie Buttrum rang a bell once for each name, while Mary Dingwall read part of the names of the World War II veterans. (Photos by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

On Memorial Day, communities across the nation pause to remember, honor, and give thanks for the military men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms that Americans enjoy daily, and Sparta joined those communities on May 25 when they held a small memorial service in the Rotary Club Sparta Veterans Park, on Bockman Way.

After Sherry Hickey, president of the GFWC Sparta Woman’s Club, welcomed the small crowd and Walter Buttrum, American Legion Post #99 chaplain, offered a prayer of thanks, several of the area’s government officials took a moment to address those assembled to honor some of America’s, and more specifically the state of Tennessee’s, heroes.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“I appreciate you all being here today to pay honor and tribute on this most cherished holiday,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said as he emphasized that often we thank veterans and shake their hands and say thank you for your service, but that Memorial Day is different. “Today’s the day we honor and remember those who we can’t shake their hand. Today is the day we remember the ones that paid the ultimate price – the ultimate sacrifice – so we could be here today.”

Robinson went on to say that while he used to feel awkward about the holiday, because Americans use the day as a way to kick off summer, a day the fun begins, while those who made it possible will never get to enjoy the moments they sacrificed for. Robinson eluded to the emotional struggle between the solemnity of the day and the traditions of summer.

“A few years back, I had a colleague who got an insurance policy tell me, ‘This money is for when I die,’” Robinson said. “It’s for the party, for the food and drink. We are going to celebrate and have a good time when I pass.’ I thought about how that can relate to Memorial Day, and maybe that is a good way to honor those who have paid that ultimate price. Do things that Americans love to do. God bless America, and God bless our freedom.”

State Representative Paul Sherrell was among the officials who spoke.

“We want to take a few minutes and thank the men and women – the families – who sacrificed – that gave all for us so we have the freedom we have today,” he said. “We can’t say enough. To just say ‘thank you, we appreciate you ’ is insufficient. I would like to say thank you God, and God bless America.”

State Senator Paul Bailey took a moment to address the crowd and then showed his appreciation for the sacrifices that had been made throughout the history of the country as he sang Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

“I would like to thank you all for taking time out of your day to stand with us in recognition and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation – we are humbled by their sacrifice,” Ron Lapierre, American Legion Post #99 Commander, said, as he followed Bailey’s performance by stating more than 1.1 million men and women have died in wartime throughout the history of the state. “These numbers should truly humble us for they represent individuals [those] that were brothers, husbands, mothers, sisters, and friends. They were people woven into the fabric of the community across the nation. They are loved. They are mourned. And they are missed.”

In addition to the speeches and Bailey’s song, the Knights of Columbus performed a traditional posting of colors, and Lapierre led the assembly in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Before Jerry Buttrum played taps to honor those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country, soldiers’ names were read while Jessie Buttrum rang a bell once for each name. World War I names were read by Julie Brymer. World War II names were ready by Kay Barlow, Tina Lomax, Deb Baldwin, and Mary Dingwall. Names from the Korean War (Conflict) were read by Matthew Elmore, and the names of soldiers from the Vietnam War were read by Niguel Newman.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

male enhancement: garlic pills cause ed cialis and viagra taken together how do you measure penile girth cant sleep after male enhancement pills enlarge penile length naturally using hgh in penis enlargement regemine penis oil where to buy penetrex male enhancement condoms that make you bigger transgender penis enlargement herbs rhino 50k how to masturbate in different ways male enhancement pills 5 main ingredients best sex enhancing drugs male performance enhancement over counter cream vein hurts after penis enlargement angel p nancey wowporn unstoppable sex drive rock steady male enhancement reviews no sex drive on suboxone walmart otc ed pills how to get your sex drive back after a miscarriage supplements for energy rx free samples viagra erectile dysfunction otc pills side effects bad reaction shaking how do christians justify viagra supplement for viagra can you take viagra when diagnosed with svt when do you take enteza male enhancement

cbd oil: cbd oil store definition of receptor cbd oil for pain dosage not changing oil consequences just chill cbd oil cbd oil rating cbd e liquids cannabis oil treatment topical cbd ointment anxiolytic cbd oil cbd oil franchise define resinous cbd oil milligrams cbd life your cbd store davenport is it legal to use cbd oil in alabama cbd oil laws in missouri pure kana cbd gummies cdd oil cbd exercise charlottes web hemp oil uses ivy leaf extract nih cannabis cancer metra electronics que significa hot try cbd oil free how many milligrams of cbd oil for pain relief leafly cbd oil

face mask: why does the moon have a face in majoras mask dermal korea face masks open face helmet leather mask which type of supplied air respirator is the least protective negative or positive karina and katrina tone it up sea algae face mask head full face snorkel mask n95 dust mask clipart download firmware nokia n95 8gb publix 59 white mask face full face respirator mask h2s halyard health 46727 fluidshield n95 particulate filter respirator and surgical face mask red respirator hydrocarbon when is a respirator not mandatory to wear oxygen to low opnav n95 star wars dust mask n95 schematic diagram 3m 8210 n95 industrial respirator home depod when to apply face masks in skin care routine topheadwear face ski mask 2 hole black what are the best peel off face masks full face skeleton mask canine coronavirus ifa niosh p95 vs n95 super seer face shield hdx n100 respirator mask face shield on helmet repair disposable breathing masks for dust

weight loss: 310 nutrition 300 pound weight loss success stories weight loss shakes while nursing why protein is necessary for weight loss weight loss shakes optifast weight loss doctors in baytown texas ananya actress weight loss whiskey for weight loss green tea consumption per day for weight loss soy protein isolate for weight loss jaw wiring for weight loss near me stan potts weight loss nasm certified weight loss specialist hormonal weight loss hgh what low carb protein power can i use for weight loss how much weight loss affect face which us better for weight loss and toning treadmill or bicycle absolutely free weight loss which is better for weight loss b6 or b12 garden of life raw protein weight loss sharks weight loss stomach skin surgery after weight loss brown rice for weight loss great weight loss meal plans are acai bowls good for weight loss megan fox weight loss vinegar best weight loss pills raspberry ketone apamin weight loss

vape: vape asthma best mesh vape tank can you put cbd tincture in a vape pen zeus x rta everything vape drag voopoo mod colored smoke vape juice should i stop vaping high voltage e cigarette apepal ecig difference between vaping and juuling smok stick one kit worlds smallest vape 3m organic vapor respirator best battery for smok al85 dmt vape can you use regular e juice in pods tfv8 burning coils smok treebox plus uwell valyrian coils amazon spirals tank by smok first vape ever how to build the rba smok smoktech tank uwell caliburn support juice frogger e cigarette voopoo squonker suorin drop accessories

exam: Best 9A0-154 Training Guide Are Based On The Real Exam, Most Popular 646-229 Certification Braindumps With Low Price, High Success Rate 642-357 Practice Exam Guaranteed Success, Testking ACSO-KV-PROG-01 Exam Engines Is What You Need To Take, Certforall 000-272 Exam Vce For Download, Latest A2040-985 Study Guides For Download, Buy Best LCP-001 Test Dump Online Sale, Latest Release CCFP-US Cert Exam With 100% Pass Rate, Examcollection JN0-140 Exam Collection With Accurate Answers, 50% OFF 70-410 Test Software Covers All Key Points, Welcome To Buy 70-243 Practice Are Based On The Real Exam, Buy Discount ML0-320 Cert Guide Sale, Prep4sure S90-09A Questions with PDF and VCE Engine, Welcome To Buy VCS-272 Exam Prep Sale,