Congratulations Class of 2020
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 16, 2020 6:14 am
Last Updated: May 16, 2020 at 6:15 am
White County Schools’ Transportation Department found its own unique way to congratulate the Class of 2020.
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 16, 2020 6:14 am
Last Updated: May 16, 2020 at 6:15 am
White County Schools’ Transportation Department found its own unique way to congratulate the Class of 2020.
© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.