Cookeville Community Band concerts cancelled, other concerts remain scheduled

Posted By | June 29, 2020 8:15 am

Monday nights at Dogwood Park’s performance pavilion will remain quiet in July.

Cookeville Community Band has cancelled the remainder of its summer concert series after having previously called off its May and June concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was made after evaluating rehearsal hall availability, concert performance space, the health and safety of our members, and the health and safety of our audience,” the band’s Facebook page says. “Our first and foremost priority is safety. We also must adhere to the policies set by state and local officials with regard to gathering in groups and social distancing. We certainly look forward to being able to gather and perform again.”

Cookeville Community Band concerts have been a staple of Dogwood Park’s summer schedule since 2003. The woodwind, brass and percussion ensemble consists of around 65 performers during any one concert, playing flutes, oboes, bassoons, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, horns, trombones, euphoniums, tubas, string bass and percussion instruments. Concerts are typically held every other Monday at 7:30 p.m. with audience members of all ages gathering on the performance pavilion lawn.

“We understand that audiences look forward to the performances and are very disappointed with the season cancellation,” Chad McDonald, Cookeville Leisure Services cultural arts superintendent, said. “We are confident that the band’s music will return to the park when the time is right.”

Dogwood Park’s Third Thursday in the Park concerts are going on as scheduled. The series began June 18 with Kinfolk and will continue July 16 with the Sofia Goodman Group and Aug. 20 with Clearview Bluegrass.

Third Thursday concerts differ from Cookeville Community Band concerts in that Third Thursday concerts have fewer performers on the stage. As for the audience, seating is limited to maintain social distancing. Marked areas on the performance pavilion lawn and tiered seating area are six feet apart. Masks are recommended.

Dogwood Park’s annual Big Band Sound concerts (Aug. 3 and Sept. 7) and Bryan Symphony Orchestra concert (Sept. 6) remain scheduled.

“The smaller ensemble of Big Band Sound makes it easier to stage within the guidelines, and we are cautiously optimistic that their concerts will proceed,” McDonald said. “The Bryan Symphony is tentatively planning to hold their free concert but with a smaller group and some innovative solutions to maintain social distancing of its performers.”

Admission to all Dogwood Park concerts is free. Concessions are available.

The park is located at 30 E. Broad St. For more information about concerts, call (931) 528-1313.

