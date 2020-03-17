Cookeville Leisure Services closing facilities, suspending activities

Last Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:29 pm

Due to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials regarding the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus, Cookeville Leisure Services has closed several facilities and will be cancelling activities until further notice.

“We are taking an abundance of caution and temporarily suspending activities and closing facilities to help slow the spread of the virus,” Rick Woods, Leisure Services director, said.

Closed are Dogwood Park’s Heart of the City Playground, Cookeville Performing Arts Center, Cane Creek Recreation Center, Cane Creek Gymnasium, Cane Creek SportsPlex, Cookeville History Museum and Cookeville Depot Museum.

Cancelled are the following activities: fitness classes, School of Dance, Cookeville Depot Museum’s Train Tales and Spring Break Recreational Day Camp.

All city parks – including Dogwood Park and Cane Creek Park – will remain open, but social distancing is recommended.

“We encourage people to get outdoors and get fresh air and sunshine,” Woods said. “So take a walk or a bike ride or have a small family picnic on a blanket on the lawn. Just be cautious and keep a reasonable distance from others.”

Picnic shelter reservations at Cane Creek Park have been suspended through May 1. Those who already hold reservations during this time period may keep their reservations.

Woods said Leisure Services staff members are working on alternative ways to meet the recreational needs of citizens.

“We are adapting to the situation,” he said. “We are working diligently on programs that we can livestream, including our fitness classes and other programs that are in the works.”

Updates will be posted on the Cookeville Leisure Services Department’s social media pages and www.cookeville-tn.gov/ls. For more information, call (931) 520-4386.