Cookeville Performing Arts Center

Jan. 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, Feb. 1 (7:30 p.m.) and Jan. 26 (3 p.m.) |

Clever Little Lies – A mother always knows when something is wrong. When Alice notices her beloved husband, Bill, has returned home on edge after a tennis match with their son, she grows suspicious and springs into action. Determined to piece together the puzzle, she invites her son, Billy, and daughter-in-law, Jane, over for drinks and dessert. Sidesplitting chaos ensues as Alice digs for the truth, resulting in even more honesty than anyone expected. Shattering and hilarious, Clever Little Lies is a story of long-term love and marriage… for better… and for worse.