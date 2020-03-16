Coronavirus: A guide for schools
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 16, 2020 8:04 am
General Prevention Guidelines
The following recommendations are urged to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19):
- Wash hands often with soap, warm water, and disposable paper
- Avoid close contact with people who are
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and
- Stay home when you are
- Cover your cough with your elbow or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or
School-Specific Recommendations
In addition to standard disease prevention procedures, the following recommendations are encouraged to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in schools:
- Keep a supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and sanitizing
- Avoid the use of water
- Opt for elbow bumps rather than handshakes or high-fives.
- Consider alternatives to physical education instead of contact sports and
- Avoid the use of shared play spaces, such as sandboxes and ball
- Prioritize cleanliness and discourage sharing of equipment during activities such as
- Sterilize playground and gym equipment
- Teach good hand-washing practices and implement
- Sterilize student desks, doorknobs, and other frequently touched and shared classroom items (i.e. staplers, pencil sharpeners) each
- When possible, encourage online assignment submissions instead of
- Provide reminders in daily announcements about preventing the spread of germs and
- Encourage children not to share personal
Recommendations for School Personnel
School personnel evaluating and in contact with students with symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in schools should take the following precautions:
- Wear appropriate gloves and mask when it is reasonably anticipated that there may be hand contact with droplets and when handling or touching contaminated items or surfaces. Wash hands immediately or as soon as feasible after removing
- Never wash or decontaminate disposable gloves for
- Wear appropriate face and eye protection when splashes, sprays, spatters, or droplets pose a hazard to the eye, nose, or
- Quarantine students with symptoms until a parent arrives for early Designate a quarantine area with limited foot traffic and away from other students.
- Protect personally identifiable student information in accordance with
- Increase disinfection
- Stress importance of personnel and students to stay home if they are sick or have been caring for someone
- Encourage staff to promote social distance by not overcrowding meeting spaces such as conference rooms and
- Establish system of communication with parents for updates and
- Establish point of contact with your local health department and coordinate on reporting procedures and trends in absenteeism (including staff and school bus drivers).
- Coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Health on reporting procedures and trends in illness- related work
- Monitor CDC website for any changes in
- Update student and staff contact information as well as emergency contact
- Develop cross-training of essential personnel for continuity of
- Encourage online communication rather than in-person parent and staff meetings when
- Keep a record of students with symptoms and their movements (i.e. whether they rode the bus to school, attend before/after school programs) and be prepared to provide this information to the health
Establish Procedures for Students and Staff who are Sick at School
- Establish procedures to ensure students and staff who become sick at school or arrive at school sick are sent home as soon as
- Keep sick students and staff separate from well students and staff until they can
- Remember that schools are not expected to screen students or staff to identify cases of COVID-19. The majority of respiratory illnesses are not COVID-19. If a community (or more specifically, a school) has cases of COVID-19, local health officials will help identify those individuals and will follow up on next steps.
- Share resources with the school community to help families understand when to keep children home.
Waiver and School Closure Guidance
- Each school in Tennessee must complete 180 days of classroom Schools that exceed the full 6½ hours of instructional time required by law by ½ hour daily for the full academic year are credited with the additional instructional time. The excess instructional time of up to 13 instructional days each year, may be applied toward meeting instructional time requirements missed due to dangerous or extreme weather conditions or serious outbreaks of illness.
- In the event of a natural disaster or serious outbreaks of illness affecting or endangering students or staff during a school year, the law authorizes the commissioner of education to waive for that school year the requirement of 180 days of classroom instruction
- We will be working with school districts on a case by case basis if the need
Additional Resources
- Centers for Disease Control Coronavirus webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/
- Tennessee Department of Health: http://www.tn.gov/health.html
- TN Department of Health Coronavirus webpage: http://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
- TN Department of Health news page: http://www.tn.gov/health/news/
