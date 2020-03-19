Coronavirus confirmed cases in TN
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 19, 2020 6:45 am
Last Updated: March 19, 2020 at 6:46 am
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|unknown
|1
|0-4
|0
|5-17
|1
|18-49
|67
|50-64
|19
|65+
|10
|TOTAL CASES
|98
* These figures were updated daily at 2 p.m. March 18, 2020, and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.
