Coronavirus confirmed cases in TN

Posted By | March 19, 2020 6:45 am

Last Updated: March 19, 2020 at 6:46 am

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
unknown 1
0-4 0
5-17 1
18-49 67
50-64 19
65+ 10
TOTAL CASES 98

 

* These figures were updated daily at 2 p.m. March 18, 2020, and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.

Click here for TDH Weekly Situation Summary

