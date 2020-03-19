Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic amidst tornado recovery

How is this affecting the state of Putnam County’s Hospitality Industry?

Dear Hospitality Partners + Stakeholders:

During this time of national uncertainty concerning the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and amidst our community’s recovery from a devastating natural disaster, I want to be as transparent and resourceful as possible in advocating for you, our tourism industry partners.

As you know, hospitality is a major economic driver for Putnam County, landing us at 16th of Tennessee’s 95 counties, based on tourism expenditures. Our industry provides an annual tax relief of nearly $400 per household in Putnam County.

The effects of Super Tuesday’s national news coverage was already a concern of mine regarding perceptions of destruction to our visitor-driven assets. I must acknowledge we did have some damage to one of our unique attractions, Cookeville Doll Museum, as well as a landmark eatery Dipsy Doodle. Both have been reported to anticipate a full recovery.

That said, we want perceptions to be that our charming downtowns, our beautiful parks, and our attractions were untouched by the tornado. We had planned to launch a national digital campaign this week in our drive and fly markets to showcase our destination was still welcoming guests, only now to have a health pandemic drive many of you to shut your doors, shorten your hours, etc.

I have reached out to each of our lodging partners, requesting feedback on room night cancellations. The initial numbers are concerning; however, I want you to know, the visitors’ bureau is working diligently to gather information, connections and resources on behalf of all of our local partners; lodging, restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. You are all playing a significant role in the economic prosperity of, not only our county, but our region and state.

We are researching the options to come and collecting resources for your long-term sustainability. I am personally following along with the work being done by our state and regional partners. Gov. Lee shared late yesterday afternoon with Hospitality TN president/CEO his commitment to not issue a statewide order closing down restaurants across the state.

Gov. Lee also noted to expect an announcement soon of a number of very positive and helpful state resources to assist your businesses and industry employees affected by the current situa-tion. These resources include funding assistance for businesses, unemployment benefits, tax considerations and other measures. These would be in addition to and align with similar measures being considered by the Federal government.

Though this is an ever-changing situation, please know the visitors’ bureau is monitoring those changes and will be working to keep you as a focus in how our destination recovers.

Thank you for what you do every day.

Best,

Molly Brown, TMP

Executive Director, Cookeville-Putnam County Visitors’ Bureau