Coronavirus disease in the U.S.

Last Updated: March 13, 2020 at 7:27 am

From Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020

COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance

Total cases: 1,215

Total deaths: 36

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 43 (42 states and District of Columbia)

•Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.

Cases of COVID-19 Reported in the US, by Source of Exposure

Travel-related: 125

Close contact: 102

Under investigation: 988

