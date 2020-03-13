Coronavirus disease in the U.S.
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 13, 2020 7:25 am
Last Updated: March 13, 2020 at 7:27 am
From Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020
COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance
Total cases: 1,215
Total deaths: 36
Jurisdictions reporting cases: 43 (42 states and District of Columbia)
•Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.
Cases of COVID-19 Reported in the US, by Source of Exposure
Travel-related: 125
Close contact: 102
Under investigation: 988
