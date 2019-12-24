County approves resolution to send to TennCare about reimbursements

By Ron Moses

Commissioners discuss bridge replacement over Falling Water River

On Dec. 11, the White County Board of Commissioners approved the resolution that directs TennCare to reimburse ground ambulance providers at a rate not less than the current Medicare fee schedule. The funding will be added to the 2020-2021 state budget.

The resolution reads, “… with the growth of our great state comes the need for more and more services of all kinds, of these needs emergency medical services are a priority and with the ever-rising costs of medical care, our agencies are constantly searching for more resources.”

The resolution also stated Medicaid reimbursement has not increased since the inception of the TN Medicaid managed care system and that those costs do not represent the actual costs of operating an ambulance service. The increased funding by TennCare will not cover the full cost of services, but it will begin an effort to aid communities in increasing emergency medical services resources across the state.

The board also approved resolutions to put surplus equipment on the auction block and amended the inter-local agreement for White County and Cookeville. The agreement finances repairs to the Robert-Matthews Highway bridge that runs over Falling Water River.

Tennessee Department of Transportation conducted a Transportation Investment Report for the bridge to determine if it would be a candidate for Federal Off System Bridge replacement funding. The results granted funding.

According to information provided, the current estimated cost for completion of the project is $2,691,000. Federal funding will cover 80 percent. White County will pay $231,924.

The board also removed from consideration a resolution to establish a three-way stop at Duck Pond Road and Black Oak Road and sent it back to committee for further discussion.