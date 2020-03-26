County Commission bans tire disposal at convenience centers

By Rachel Auberger

After much discussion, county commissioners voted on March 16 to exclude tires from items allowed for disposal at White County convenience centers.

The Solid Waste Committee presented a resolution to the full court of the White County Board of Commissioners that would ban the collection and disposal of tires at convenience centers and requiring tires be taken to the White County Landfill for proper disposal.

During the discussion, Commissioner Bobby McCulley asked how, as a county, we have come to the point where we have to “outlaw tires.”

Roger Mason reminded McCulley and the other commissioners that approximately a month ago, based on the number of tires that were being taken in at the landfill, the decision to start charging for tire disposal was made.

“We allow eight tires per year per resident for free, then, after that, it is $1 a tire,” Mason said and then explained the reasoning behind the new resolution. “The report we got at this past Solid Waste Committee was that it had shifted from the landfill to the convenience centers to the point where they were getting a bunch [of tires]. We can’t police it or control it at the convenience center, so the thought was that if someone wanted to get rid of tires, we would have them just take them to the landfill.”

McCulley expressed his confusion as to why it wasn’t possible to control the number of tire disposals through the county’s convenience centers.

“What you run in to is that person that is going to abuse this [and] is going to take eight tires to this one [convenience center] and then eight tires down here to the next one,” Commissioner T.K Austin said in response to McCulley’s statements. “Then they will catch when different people are on [duty]. Down here at the landfill, we’ve got one person that is pretty much there all the time and keeping up with who’s bringing [the tires] in.”

McCulley, who felt there should be a way to keep a daily updated manifest at each convenience center, said that under the new resolution he believes more tires are going to be left on the side of the roadways throughout the county.

“That’s the reality,” he said. “If you’re saying only at the landfill, they are going to end up on the side of the road. You’re increasing the odds of littering beyond what we already have. I think there’s a better way around it.”

County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson was asked his opinion on the matter, and he said the issue is trying to determine what the underlying cause behind the increased disposal is.

“The problem we are trying to fix is the people that are abusing the system,” Robinson said. “If that actually is happening, this resolution will stop that. If that’s not the issue – if the issue is just the thought people bringing a bunch of tires in, then they are going to end up on the side of the road.

“It’s a shot in the dark. If we have people that’s disposing of tires illegally – bringing them in from other counties in truckloads – this will stop that. If that’s not what the problem is, it will make the problem worse, and we will end up having to pay someone to pick up tires on the side of the road. Should we try it? What we’re doing is not working.”

After hearing Robinson’s thoughts, Mason expanded on the reason for the need for a policy for tire disposal stemmed from the landfill director claiming that truckloads of tires were being brought to the landfill because, at the time, as a county there was no charge for disposal. He stated there was very little control over where the excessive amount of tires were coming from. It was stated there were trucks loaded up with close to 200 tires making their way to the White County landfill as a lot of surrounding counties don’t accept tires.

“He felt like we were having tires come in from outside the county and from businesses that should be handled [in] other ways without any control over what was coming in and accounting for,” Mason said. “The dollar a tire is really just helping [us] know who’s bringing them in so that when they are coming to the landfill we are tracking them and keeping up with who it is and how many they’re bringing in.”

Mason said after the program ran for a month, the director reported an enormous increase in the volume of tire disposal at the county’s convenience centers.

“You’re increasing the odds of these tires ending up on the side of the road,” McCulley said as he continued to stand by his point that there needs to be a different solution. “It’s been said over and over again that our convenience centers are inconvenience centers, and this is just another example of how they are [inconvenient].”

After a statement saying they would consider temporary exemptions for residents trying to clean up personal property and finding an excessive amount of tires that may have been dumped over a period of years, a vote was taken.

Resolution NO: 14-03-2020 Banning the Collection and Disposal of Tires at Convenience Centers Requiring Tires be taken to White County Landfill Only for Proper Disposal was passed, with 11 votes for and one vote against (McCulley). Commissioners Lee Broyles and Dale Bennett were absent.