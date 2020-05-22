County commissioners discuss use of old buildings for storage

By Rachel Auberger

It was back to business as usual for the White County Board of Commissioners, on May 18, as they were able to have a full court, regular-called meeting for the first time since March 16.

Steering Committees A and B, along with the solid waste committee, the budget committee, and sub-committees had met earlier in the month, and there had been a special-called commission meeting, in April, in which the commission had approved a resolution amending the policies and procedures for all county departments and offices in response to COVID-19, but this was the first time the group had met in person as a whole since the shut-downs began in March.

One of the first orders of business for the commission was to approve Resolution No: 19-05-2020- Resolution to Honor White County High School’s Top 10 Students.

“We usually hand them out during award ceremony but that’s not going on,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said. “We’ll probably hand deliver them.”

An item on the agenda that spurred discussion among the group was the resolution to authorize the receipt of White County Middle School property.

Commissioner Terry Alley brought up the question, asking what the plans were for the buildings on the property. The commissioners discussed the possibility of using them as storage since several county offices have run out of room for storage.

“The circuit court clerk ran out of room years ago,” Alley said. “They have to hang on to stuff for 99 years.”

Further questions arose about the security and climate regulation requirements for storing documents, and it was decided that all of these concerns and questions would be better addressed in Steering Committee B. Ultimately the Resolution to authorize the receipt of the property was approved with 10 yes votes, one no (Stanley Neal), and three absent.

Other resolutions passed during the May meeting of the county commissioners included approving the 2020-2021 Litter Grant Contract, appointing the board of equalization members, a resolution to declare a provided list of items as surplus to be auctioned off, and resolutions amending the FY 2020 general capital Projects Fund and the FY 2020 General Fund.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Chairman Cain Rogers informed the board that the meeting scheduled for June 15 would be adjusted to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m.

“Our meeting conflicts with graduation,” Rogers told the group. “I am proposing that we move the time to allow us to keep our same date and also allow those who plan on attending the graduation to hopefully be able to attend the regular county commission meeting also.”