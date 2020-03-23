Sparta Live

COVID-19 cases in Tennessee effective 2 p.m., March 22

Posted By | March 23, 2020 9:09 am

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
0-10 6
11-20 30
21-30 162
31-40 88
41-50 74
51-60 67
61-70 44
71-80 25
80+ 8
Unknown 1
*Numbers within tables may not add up to total confirmed number of cases due to reporting delays and/or missing data.

**Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Residents of Other States/Countries”.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +