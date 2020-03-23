COVID-19 cases in Tennessee effective 2 p.m., March 22
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 9:09 am
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|0-10
|6
|11-20
|30
|21-30
|162
|31-40
|88
|41-50
|74
|51-60
|67
|61-70
|44
|71-80
|25
|80+
|8
|Unknown
|1
|*Numbers within tables may not add up to total confirmed number of cases due to reporting delays and/or missing data.
**Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Residents of Other States/Countries”.
