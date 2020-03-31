COVID-19: How families are surviving the pandemic

By Rachel Auberger

At 2:55 p.m., on March 17, all White County students left school for an extended spring break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and, while the initial thoughts were those of fear and confusion by parents and excitement by children, the new reality has brought about something amazing.

While “social distancing” is the key phrase right now and shopping carts and door handles are being cleaned like never before, while hand sanitizer and toilet paper have become prime commodities, while store shelves empty as fast as they are filled, while ball games are canceled and trips are put on hold, while classrooms are empty and traffic is sparse, smiles are seen on the faces of children, and laughter echoes off the hills, singing and dancing, cooking and cleaning, learning and exploring … these things are what the children will remember from this time, and these are the stories they will laugh about when telling their own children and grandchildren someday.

Throughout White County, families are rising up and not just making the best of a situation; they are thriving, and the children of this community are loving every minute of it.

Some families are taking time to go for walks and explore hills and fields throughout the county. Some families are building fences and digging gardens. Some are wading in puddles and streams. Some families are playing games and reading books and making home movies. Some families are doing science experiments and learning how to cook. Some families are keeping schedules because that is how they best function. Some families are staying up late and sleeping in, simply because there is no timetable for this current reality.

What all families are doing is living. They are breathing and smiling and laughing and playing. And, yes, they are learning, too. Take-home packets from schools are being sorted through, papers are being written, worksheets are being completed, and videos are being watched.

But exploring is being done, too. Parents are finding adventures to enjoy with their children. They are experimenting with them. They are teaching them the games they grew up with. Hikes are being taken. Kayaking. Bicycling. Fishing. Farming. Playing. And Playing. And playing.

For several years the key phrase has been “screen time” and how much is too much versus the educational benefits. But, suddenly, with a new key phrase that tells us to stay with families and limit contact with people – something that individuals weren’t doing much of except through screens anyway – the families are living and smiling and laughing and playing and connecting in ways they haven’t done in too long.

It took a pandemic to slow everyone down, to stop them from running from one activity to the next, to make them do something besides work and then work some more, to make them focus on what’s important and how much fun life can really be when they stop trying to keep up with their neighbors … after all, everyone has been told to stay away from their neighbors now.

COVID-19 is bad. People are sick. People are dying. Businesses are struggling. People are losing their jobs. The economy is looking bleak. All of those statements are true.

But the children don’t understand that. They know people are sick, and they need to wash their hands. They know not to touch things at the store, and they know that their schedules look different this month than last. They know their parents talk in hushed voices, and the news reporters look solemn.

But what they will remember is that they did their schoolwork at the kitchen table, while Mom and Dad cooked lunch. They will remember long walks and days at the river. They will remember playing Uno and Monopoly until long after “bed time.” They will remember building forts and boats. They will remember gardens full of flowers and vegetables they helped plant. They will remember learning to mow the lawn and sew a pillow. They will remember livestreams of animals in far away places. They will remember painting and creating. They will remember the laughter.

Because, the pandemic may have created fear and worry and momentary panic, but it also reminded everyone that nothing is forever. Except love. Love is forever, and so, everyone has focused on those they love most. Their families. And that – that is what the children will take from these days. That is their legacy.