COVID-19 news NOT covered by mainstream media

Language of Liberty – By Karen Lees

•“State governments are mandating that private practices cancel all non-essential surgeries at hospitals, especially in rural areas. Many have no patients – none. Twenty-five percent of rural hospitals are now in danger of closing due to the cancellation of so-called “non-essential” medical care.” (This includes procedures like back surgeries and hip and knee replacements.) “Smaller hospitals, even with Medicare advances, can’t absorb the losses.” Many of these rural hospitals are the cornerstone of the local economy, providing the majority of jobs in their communities. This is part of a recent report from Elizabeth Wheeler at OAN News.

•“Hospitals across the country are furloughing healthcare workers, laying off hospital employees. Seven hundred employees were furloughed by Mercy Health in Cincinnati, the Boston Medical Center in Boston”, Wheeler continued. Three percent of the workforce at Philadelphia area hospitals were furloughed. Five hundred more were furloughed in Kentucky, 400 in Connecticut, 400 in Cookeville, Tennessee, and numerous other states report more of the same.

•”Private medical practices, like your primary care provider, are also at risk of going under, all because of forced cancellation of all “non-essential” surgeries. An estimated 40% of all medical clinics are at risk of closing due to COVID-19 mandates on non-essential care.”

•“Quest Diagnostics, which has processed 40% of COVID-19 tests in the U.S. so far, is furloughing employees, cutting pay, dismissing temporary workers, and cutting overtime. Thanks to social distancing”, Wheeler said, “Quest has no income from the regular tests they perform so they can earn the money to pay their employees.”

•“Nobody – exactly ZERO people – that needed a ventilator in our entire country has been without a ventilator. Vice President Pence with state governors across the country have confirmed that everybody who needed a ventilator got one.”

•It may be hard to believe if you’re watching the mainstream media (or MSM) but NO hospitals in the U.S. have been overwhelmed to the point of collapse. “Not a single hospital in our nation has been forced to ration or deny care to COVID 19 patients” continued Wheeler. She’s right. In fact, most hospital emergency rooms in the U.S. have been described as “ghost towns”, even in cities as large as Los Angeles.

•Some states consider abortion “essential medical care” so abortion clinics remain open in those states.

•The media’s breathless fear mongering began immediately after the outbreak with fake news of possible respirator rationing and universal do-not-resuscitate orders. A major U.S. news network used the same video footage of a chaotic Italian emergency room more than once, passing it off as a hospital in New York, then claiming the footage was from Philadelphia, trying to make viewers believe all hospitals in the U.S. were slammed to the point of collapse. Why would the MSM do this, risking their credibility? “Because the network cannot get its hands on legitimate footage of U.S. hospital chaos.”

•The Army field hospital in Washington State closed without treating a single patient. The Army Corps of Engineers built the hospital based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) extreme prediction models and, as usual, the CDC nodded in agreement. The Army dismantled the field hospital after the realization there were no patients that needed it.

Let’s be clear: None of this can diminish the fact that people are suffering and dying from this virus. There are some hospitals that are full to capacity and some busier than usual with COVID-19 cases. But none are to the point of collapse and all U.S. hospitals have plenty of back up if needed.

•This 2019-2020 flu season, as of April 1st, the CDC counted over 83,780 deaths from influenza-pneumonia. “During flu season in Los Angeles, as well as in the U.K, hospitals had to build ‘surge tents’ said Wheeler, “for the overwhelming numbers of patients with influenza. Dallas hospitals turned away flu patients because of overcrowding, but the media barely covered it. After all, it was “only the flu.”

•The bottom suddenly dropped out of the number of deaths by causes other than COVID-19. Doctors are being instructed to list COVID-19 as a cause of death, regardless of the actual cause, to raise the mortality rate of COVID-19.

•On January 10, 2017, long before the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there was “no question” a surprise outbreak would take place under the Trump administration in a keynote address at Georgetown University, “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration”. How did he know this three years in advance? Doctors Fauci and Birx are officials with the WHO, the CDC, and the Gates Foundation. When you research what these so-called “health” organizations have actually done, it will literally make you sick.

No wonder Americans are protesting. We are being lied to, and we know it. Sadly, in the world we live in today, we must learn to question everything we’re told. Instead of blindly taking the MSM for their word, we’ve got to search out the truth for ourselves. Somebody has to since they won’t.

Karen Lees is the Senior Editor of the Language of Liberty series, an educational outreach project of the Center for Self Governance, a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to training citizens in principles of liberty. The views expressed by the authors are their own and may not reflect the views of CSG.