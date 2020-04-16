COVID-19 testing for Van Buren

The Van Buren County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 drive-through testing event for the community on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Nurses and/or National Guard medics at the site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Anyone with health concerns or who has concerns about the health of a family member is invited to come on April 18 to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

Sample collection for testing will be offered at the following location and time:

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Van Buren County

Location: Burritt College, 445 College Street, Spencer, TN

Time: 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm