COVID-19 testing
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 19, 2020 12:37 pm
Last Updated: March 19, 2020 at 12:38 pm
According to Putnam County Health Department, they will hold a drive-through assessment and testing clinic for COVID-19 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. while supplies last. Putnam County Health Department has a limited supply of COVID-19 tests.
