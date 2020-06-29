Crash near Bockman Way, Highway 111 off-ramp, near McBride Auto

A crash with injuries has occurred at the off-ramp of Highway 111 and Bockman Way, near McBride Auto Sales. No details are available at this time. Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the scene. Sparta Fire Department, White County Sheriff Department, White County Emergency Medical Service, as well as others emergency personnel who may have left the scene before these photos were taken. The E-911 call was issued at approximately 12:47 p.m. Clean-up was still in progress at 2:15 p.m. SpartaLive will post details as soon as they are available. (Photos by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)