Crash on Crossville Highway
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 24, 2020 6:00 pm
Last Updated: February 24, 2020 at 6:02 pm
Photo by T.C. Good
Just a little after 5 p.m., Feb. 24, 2020, a single vehicle crash occurred on Crossville Highway, near the Rock House. Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad, White County Emergency Medical Service, White County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene. No further details are available at this time.
