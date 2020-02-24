Crash on Crossville Highway

Last Updated: February 24, 2020 at 6:02 pm

Photo by T.C. Good

Just a little after 5 p.m., Feb. 24, 2020, a single vehicle crash occurred on Crossville Highway, near the Rock House. Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad, White County Emergency Medical Service, White County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene. No further details are available at this time.