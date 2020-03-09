Crash on North Spring Street
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 9, 2020 2:17 pm
Emergency services personnel received a dispatch at approximately 1:45 p.m. about a crash with personal injuries, on North Spring Street. The driver had reportedly crashed into a mailbox and a pole. The incident occurred next to the Citizens Bank branch, on North Spring Street. No further details were available. (Photo by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)
