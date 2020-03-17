Crash on West Bockman Way
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 17, 2020 4:45 pm
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 at 5:27 am
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
A two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4 p.m., March 17, 2020, in the vicinity of 469 W. Bockman Way. No additional details are available at this time. See the Thursday, March 19, 2020, edition of The Expositor for more photos and information. (Photos by DE ROBERTS)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.