Critical need for blood donor at Blood Assurance after storms rip through Middle Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (March 3,2020) — Nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is in critical need of blood donors after a tornado and storms hit the Middle Tenn. area. Several casualties and many traumas have been reported with more expected. Blood Assurance is calling on community members to make a blood donation at a local donor center or bloodmobile to help replenish the blood that is being used in these traumas and to prepare for anything that might happen in its service area.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this,” said J.B. Gaskins, President and CEO at Blood Assurance. “We hope our community will understand how important the need is and that they will find time to help us ensure we are prepared for more traumas and help us to replenish the blood supply.”

The Blood Assurance facility in Cookeville, located at 155 W Broad St. is scheduled to be open until 5:00 pm but will extend hours if donors are there to give. A bloodmobile is also parked at Cookeville Regional Medical Center and will stay open as long as we have donor’s willing to give.

Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.