CRMC earns awards in National Healthcare Marketing competition

Celebrating two eHealthcare Leadership Awards are, from left, Melahn Finley, director of marketing & public relations at CRMC; Hannah Davis, CRMC marketing and public relations specialist; Deondra Deaderick, digital marketing specialist at WDStone & Associates; and Roman Stone, president/CEO at WDStone.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center is proud to announce that it was among 200 organizations nationwide to receive eHealthcare Leadership Awards for outstanding digital health care marketing efforts.

eHealthcare presented CRMC with a Gold Award for Best Digital Marketing Campaign for its campaign promoting Outpatient Rehabilitation seminars, and a Silver Award for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for its Navio Robotic Knee Replacement campaign. Both awards were given in the 200- to 399-bed hospital category. Also among this year’s eHealthcare Leadership Award winners were Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Oschner, Healthgrades, UCLA Health, Mass Gen and others.

“We are thrilled to be honored with two national awards for our marketing efforts, especially in the ever-evolving digital world,” said Melahn Finley, marketing and public relations director at Cookeville Regional. “We work closely with WDStone & Associates on our digital efforts, and these awards are just as much theirs as ours. We appreciate their hard work and dedication in helping us bring our visions and ideas to life.”

“The most effective way of reaching the consumers of your product or service has shifted away from traditional marketing methods,” said Roman Stone, president/CEO of WDStone & Associates. “Digital delivery has become the go-to medium because it’s so efficient at delivering measurable results in a much more responsive and cost-effective way. Cookeville Regional’s experienced marketing team is on the forefront of digital marketing, not only in the state but in the nation, and we’re very proud to be called on to help them.”

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards honor the very best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations, including hospitals and health systems to pharmaceutical firms and online health companies. This leading awards program draws from more than 1,000 entries, with 106 health care digital marketing experts judging those entries. Judges looked at how websites and other digital communications compared with others in the organization’s classification. They also reviewed entries based on a proprietary, multi-point standard of digital excellence.