Curtis Allen Halliman

Curtis Allen Halliman, 56, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Halliman was born June 12, 1964, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Jerry Allen Halliman and Linda Lee Payne Halliman.

He worked as a crew chief of an installation team for Fixture World. He loved his corvette and watching football.

Survivors include his former wife and best friend, Judy Simmons; stepdaughter, Misty Michelle (David) Hall and her children, Paul Johnson, Sonia Hernandez; stepdaughter, Joy Nicole Hunter and her two children; and friend, Donna Doughty

Funeral service will 1 p.m., Jan. 15, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Simmons Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 14, at the funeral home. Roger Simmons will officiate.

Jim A. Short, Mike Jared, Bill Frasier, and David Hall will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.