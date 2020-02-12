Daniel Lee Dodson

Daniel Lee Dodson, 88, a Bone Cave resident and Van Buren County native, was born March 21, 1931 and passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was the son of William “Bill” Dodson and Mattie Bryant Dodson.

Mr. Dodson was a U.S. Navy veteran of Korea, plant manager with Genesco, vice-president of Hanover Shoe, plant manager of Texas Boot, and a member of Laurel Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Ann Dodson; two sisters, Anna Pearl McNeal, Genella Markum; and two brothers, Frank Dodson and James Dodson.

He is survived by his wife, Lue Edith Hutchings Dodson whom he married, on Jan. 16, 1954; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Mollie Dodson, of Bone Cave; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Tommy Barnett, of Pensacola, Florida; two grandchildren, Cori (Jimmy) Williams, of Lebanon, Christopher Dodson, of Doyle; five sisters, Shirley (Collier) Walker, of Bone Cave, Glenda (Roy) Adams, of Readyville, Sue Bailey, of Bone Cave, Louise Binkley, of Doyle, June (Sam) Seamons, of Bone Cave; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 13, 2020, at Laurel Creek Baptist Church, in Van Buren County, with burial in Beech Cove Cemetery, in Van Buren County. Dan Horton and Roy Terry will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Feb. 12, at High Funeral Home, in McMinnville, and 1-2 p.m., Feb. 13, at Laurel Creek Baptist Church.

High Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.