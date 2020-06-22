Sparta Live

Danny Ray Denny

Posted By | June 22, 2020 1:37 pm

Danny Ray Denny, 43, of Sparta, passed away June 20, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Denny was born June 2, 1977, in Nashville. He was the son of Danny Denny Sr. and Terri Denny who preceded him in death.

He worked over 25 years in construction and then hospital maintenance. He enjoyed NASCAR, fast cars, drag racing, barrel racing, and horses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Joyce Denny, Betty Carr (Ed), and Willie D. and Christine Wright.

Survivors include his wife, April Denny; mother, Mary Austin; mother-in-law, Kathy Hutson; uncles, Larry Denny (Beverly), Bruce Wright, Jerry Young, Doug Carr (Denise); aunts, Betty Smith, Teresa Hargis; godfather, George Hurd; nephew, Justin Carr; and numerous cousins.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., June 24, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Plainview Cemetery, in Cassville. Steve Qualls will officiate. The family will welcome friends 5-8 p.m., June 23, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Zach Mooneyham, David Lowe, Dennis Brown, Justin Carr, Doug Carr, Franky Greene, David Cantrell, Brian Dillon, and Jamie Lohorn.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that all attendees please continue to practice social distancing while attending any funeral/memorial/graveside services.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

