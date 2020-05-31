Darrell Ray “Big Cool” Gunter

Darrell Ray “Big Cool” Gunter, 67 passed away May 29, 2020, at his residence, in Sparta, surrounded by his family

Mr. Gunter was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Woodbury, to Doyle and Kathleen Gunter.

He married the love of this life, Connie Gail Gunter, on Sept. 12, 1979. Mr. Gunter was blessed with three daughters and a son. He was a proud and supportive son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Gunter knows his joy and laughter were contagious. He had a kind and loving soul that he shared with everyone he met. Mr. Gunter enjoyed fishing, tinkering, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Grant Gunter; daughter, Lisa Yvonne Humphrey Barnes; and grandson-in-law, Brandon Minear.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Gail Gunter; mother, Kathleen Gunter; brother, Rodney Maurice Gunter; son, Ethan Grant Gunter (Savannah Hodge); daughters, Tracy Lynn Mason (Roger Mason), Angela Lynnette Holland (Phillip Holland); grandchildren, Erika Danielle Poe (Adam Poe), Tahisha Marie Korn, Amanda Minear (Brandon Minear), Phil Holland Jr., Billy Holland (Payton); and great-grandchildren, Brody, Roman, Lynnox, Madison, Britney, and Braydon.

“Just Put Me In A Pine Box”

Mr. Gunter always said, “Just Put Me In A Pine Box and Bury Me In The Backyard!” Well, the pine box happened, but we will not be burying him in the back yard. He will reside at Jericho Cemetery, in Quebeck. If you go visit, take your rod and reel with some “fishing” stories. And remember his contagious laugh.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., June 1, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be at a later date.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.