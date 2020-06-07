Sparta Live

Darrell Wayne Malcolm

Posted By | June 7, 2020 8:53 am

Darrell Wayne Malcolm, 65, of Smithville, passed away May 30, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Malcolm was born Nov. 27, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio.  He worked in maintenance at Union Carbide. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.  He was also a coin collector and a fan of Elvis.  His true joy was visiting his mother and bringing her gifts.

Mr. Malcolm was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Malcolm; sister, Debbie Seibers; and brothers, Ted Malcolm and Billy Malcolm.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth M. Maxwell Lee, of Sparta; brother, Clayton (Yolanda) Malcolm, of Mishawaka, Indiana; sister, Robin Malcolm, of Sparta; stepsisters, June (Willard) Bennett, of Geneva, Ohio, Jenny Mills, of Cleveland, Ohio; stepbrother, Jack Malcolm, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was 1 p.m., June 4, 2020, at Lighthouse Church. Thomas McCulley officiated.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of cremation arrangements.

 

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

weight loss: best way to get a will tongue patches for weight loss unhealthy weight gain how to apply for extreme weight loss extreme weight loss jackie parents sugar bear jennifer weight loss sleeve weight loss surgery video weight loss 2019 edward furlong terminator dark fate anjeer for weight loss what food is good for weight loss diet proactol plus weight loss gnc probiotic weight loss weight loss stopping drinking vi shakes weight loss weight loss diet plan cheap stacy london weight loss running v walking for weight loss what is a weight loss workshop quick weight loss diet book lean cuisine weight loss can companies offer weight loss surgery as a benefit causes of rapid weight loss in men interval sprints vs long running for weight loss mary alice fallon gloria marshall weight loss flor essence reviews weight loss insane clown posse weight loss grenade for weight loss how to calculate calorie consumption for weight loss keto weight loss pills with money back guarantee pcos and birth control pills weight loss losing weight after 30

cbd oil: does cbd oil have thc vaporizer pen side effects cbd blood test time release cbd oil terphouse cbd cbd oil tinnitus worse sydney jewellers is cbd good for fibromyalgia high cbd hemp seed need to order cbd hemp oil lexingtln ky cbd for arthritis reddit can you get cbd oil from hemp smokable hemp oil cbd dealers near me j schram cbd products amazon cece drake cbd oil for recreational use medical definition of arthritis simple comfort cbd oil expert opin biol ther cbd dilation cbd 10mg cost of cbd oil without thc german certified cbd oil cbd oil heart failure the real cbd oil symptom science cbd oil labs how to pass a drug test qind pristine pet cbd oil green gorilla

vape: wulf vape sx uwell crown tank spitting liquid how do you vape marijuana vape juice names how to vape without a vape vaporesso swag instructions new vape kits vaporize nicotine is thc vape juice legal effects of vaping cbd vapor wake k9 hiccups from vaping alohma vapor charli damelio vaping vapor pressure of pentane mt baker vapor e liquid cigarette amazon how to replace seals on uwell crown 3 cigarette looking e cig e cigarette checked luggage vaping is gay meme how to rebuild stock uwell crown coils box mod kit vape juice for sale philippines juul pod price stick vs stick smok mag custom firmware best mod for a uwell crown 2 sigelie 100 watts uwell crown clear vape box voopoo uforce t2 sub ohm tank review best ceramic vape tank

male enhancement: what is good sex should i buy vigrx plus my boyfriend has a high sex drive and i dont what do dicks look like cialis not working anymore whipped cream sex erectile dysfunction under 40 growth penis growth ed over the counter pills reviews penis growth futa manga strap on pennis do men lose sex drive when wife is pregnant x monster pill review why would doctor recommend an epi pen over viagra for ed is there an all natural male enhancement products that is really used by pornstars is viagra dangerous for heart patients does anthem hip cover penis enlargement surgery dr loria male enhancement reviews jelq penis how to regulate penis growth in pump buy canadian viagra online naturect male enhancement sildenafil vs viagra dosage cialis without ed how long after eating take viagra how many mg of viagra should i take the first time what happens when asexual people use viagra girl with high sex drive how viagra affects blood pressure fibro and loss of sex drive health promotion sexual health when your taking clomiphene citrate and anastrozole can you take viagra

face mask: n95 mask allegro medical reusable dust chemical mask ace n95 mask biker face masks scott n95 mask n95 mask air purifying respirator ffxiv face mask highest rated drugstore face mask anime face masks half face respirator gas mask lightweight balaclava or face mask skull respirator mask how to store homemade face mask terrell suggs face mask disposable overalls and masks j fashion surgical mask wilson p95 disposable filter masks respirator mask for weed 3m mask 9105 surgical kandi mask pkawaii carfentanil n95 mask ceramic dust mask face mask for dust allergy surgical mask auckland half mask respirator straps 50 pack face mask disposable 50pcs soldier 76 dust mask fish face mask halloween sport respirator mask full mask respirator niosh surgical mask maximum air velocity n95 biologiclo vapor mask

exam: Certleader 500-280 Test Questions And Answers Pdf With New Discount, Testking XK0-002 Study Guide Pdf with PDF and VCE Engine, 100% Real FI0-740 Exam Collection Sale, Provide Latest 000-747 Exam Questions And Answers With The Knowledge And Skills, Pass4sure 000-748 Certification With New Discount, Sale Best P2070-041 Test Prep On Our Store, Free CHCA Study Guide With High Quality, Buy Discount 70-444GB2312 New Questions Online Store, Buy Latest 070-687 Exam Questions On Sale, Gocertify MB6-885 Material Pdf For Each Candidate, Offer NS0-141 Actual Questions Is The Best Material, Provide Latest 050-632 Pdf With 100% Pass Rate, Recenty Updated 050-860 Certification Answers Covers All Key Points, Helpful CX-310-345 Actual Exam For Sale, Most Hottest GED-Reading Practice Test For Sale, Test-inside PEGACUIS71V1 Dumps Pdf For Download,