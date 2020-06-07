Darrell Wayne Malcolm

Darrell Wayne Malcolm, 65, of Smithville, passed away May 30, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Malcolm was born Nov. 27, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio. He worked in maintenance at Union Carbide. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was also a coin collector and a fan of Elvis. His true joy was visiting his mother and bringing her gifts.

Mr. Malcolm was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Malcolm; sister, Debbie Seibers; and brothers, Ted Malcolm and Billy Malcolm.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth M. Maxwell Lee, of Sparta; brother, Clayton (Yolanda) Malcolm, of Mishawaka, Indiana; sister, Robin Malcolm, of Sparta; stepsisters, June (Willard) Bennett, of Geneva, Ohio, Jenny Mills, of Cleveland, Ohio; stepbrother, Jack Malcolm, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was 1 p.m., June 4, 2020, at Lighthouse Church. Thomas McCulley officiated.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of cremation arrangements.