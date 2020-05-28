Sparta Live

Davidson indicted for vehicular homicide and other offenses

Posted By | May 28, 2020 12:10 pm

Timothy Todd Davidson

Press release issued by District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway:

On May 15, 2019, a crash involving three vehicles occurred on Smithville Highway, in White County. Gina Stewart was driving her automobile and was struck by the vehicle of Timothy Todd Davidson. Gina Stewart was killed in the crash, and two other occupants of Ms. Stewart’s vehicle were injured. A third vehicle was also struck.

The circumstances of the crash were investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and, after consultation with this office, the case was prepared for presentation to the White County Grand Jury.

Approximately, two months later, on July 30, 2019, Timothy Todd Davidson was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the Influence (DUI) as well as being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

On May 21, 2020, the White County Grand Jury heard testimony and found probable case that TIMOTHY TODD DAVIDSON committed the offenses of Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana on May 15, 2019. The Grand Jury further found probable cause that he committed the offenses of DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 30, 2019. True Bills of Indictment was issued, charging Owens with those offenses.

The arraignment for Davidson was held in the Criminal Court on May 27, 2020. Davidson is currently in the White County Jail with a 125,000.00 bond.

No comments yet.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

