Dawna Sue Poss

Dawna Sue Poss, 73, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She was born May 10, 1946, in Cookeville, to Thomas Marion Burns and Juanita Oliver Burns.

Dawna loved her Sparta homeplace, family history, and the outdoors. She was a Girl Scout leader and loved to read.

For many years, Dawna worked at Pacesetters, in Sparta, just like her mother did. Her Pacesetters clients were like family, and she loved them dearly.

Her granddaughter asked her once how she would want to be remembered, and she replied, “She was always on the right side of justice.”

Dawna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Michael Burns, Richard Steven Burns; and grandson, Philip Frady.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton Thomas Poss; son, Frank Philip Poss; daughters, Rima Austin, Misty (Richard) Walker; grandson, Christopher Frady; granddaughters, Heather Gurley, Amber Autry; honorary grandsons, Kevin Wilkes, Alex Joss; great-grandsons, Cooper Wilkes, Charles Frady; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dawna has chosen cremation, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd,, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or make a memorial gift online at www.PHAssociation.org.