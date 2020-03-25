Deadline extended to apply for emergency financialassistance

The American Red Cross is prepared to offer emergency financial assistance to those whose homes had major damage or were destroyed by the recent tornadoes that hit in Middle Tennessee.

The extended deadline to file an application is Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Homeowners and home renters who were affected by the tornadoes can determine if they are qualified for this assistance and complete an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting prompt #4. One gift of financial assistance is available to each qualified household. Those who think they may be eligible should call immediately.

Additional forms of assistance may be available to those affected by the tornadoes. Call 2-1-1 or go to RedCrossDisasterSources.auntbertha.com.

All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are free and available to eligible households, regardless of citizenship or residency status, nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political opinions.