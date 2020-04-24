Definitely in command and leading from the front

By Jerry Jones, Central Intelligence Agency, Ret., native of Sparta, Tennessee

World War III – Humanity versus the “COVID-19, Wuhan, Chinese Virus” – is still ongoing. That is the problem with a war, it drones on and on, and the casualties mount until the best armed, most determined and resourceful combatant subdues the other. As I stated in a precious article, a negotiated peace is not possible as our opponent does not fear death, it IS death. By the time you read this article, over 2.4 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 will have been confirmed worldwide, and over 166,000 of those will have resulted in death. Out of the 2.4 million confirmed cases, the United States will have recorded over 760,000 and exceeded 40,000 deaths.

The horror of this particular war is that only one side is accruing casualties; i.e. human beings and a few unfortunate animals. The desperate worldwide search for medical solutions/procedures to subdue and/or eradicate this invisible enemy continues. Thus far, the much needed medical answers have eluded the world’s best medical and scientific minds.

In the meantime, one of the most idoneous (suitable/effective) solutions/weapons being used against this killer virus is hydroxychloroquine. Heretofore, hydroxychloroquine was primarily used in the treatment of malaria. It is not the ultimate answer to curing this pandemic, but it is saving lives, especially if the virus is caught in its early infectious stages of a victim. It is buying time for the discovery of a full blown primary cure for COVID-19.

When he was advised that hydroxychloroquine had been used to save the lives of an impressive number of individuals infected with COVID-19, President Trump urged that it be looked at and assessed for increased use as a life-saver for individuals in the early infectious stages of the virus. Predictably, from both the fake news media and the Socialist Democrats (who have been nothing but impediments in the battle to find a cure for the virus) came the mournful cries,: “Oh my God, he is experimenting on people with a malaria medicine. He has lost his mind. He is playing doctor without a license. It’s murder. Help us.” They apparently do not realize that they have absolutely no credibility.

How would you like to go to war or be in a bad situation with these people on your side? Well, don’t worry. They are not on your side, even in this pandemic crisis. They never have been and never will be. Here is a good example of that – the Coronavirus (Emergency) Response Bill, which was put before Congress to provide financial aid to all of us and small businesses to keep us solvent as we entered a lengthy quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. Instead of fast-tracking the bill through the House of Representatives and the Senate to get the financial aid to the citizens and businesses, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schummer, and the Socialist Democrat representatives and senators (with a few exceptions) repeatedly delayed passage of the bill. They refused to pass it unless they were allowed to attach amendments/riders to the bill to they could give large sums of money to the Kennedy Center and other non-essential organizations/ donors friendly to the Socialist cause. That should be all you need to know to vote against any and all Socialist Democrats in the future. They want to see President Trump fail more than they want to overcome the virus and get back to the greatest economy this country has ever had, compliments of President Trump.

One final point in support of President Trump’s command decision to make use of hydroxychloroquine to battle COVID-19. Whether intentionally or not, he was following the often quoted advice of President Theodore Roosevelt, which dealt with being attacked on a battlefield. He said, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” That is just what President Trump did in making the decision to use hydroxychloroquine, and, once again, he was proven right.

On a real battlefield, handguns, rifles, machine guns, and mortars are not the only weapons available. An “entrenching tool,” which is a small sharp- pointed shovel, can be pressed into service and used for the same quick dispatching purpose as a gun in a battlefield crisis, albeit at close range. When life and death hang in the balance, one has to make effective use of what is available. Hydroxychloroquine was available and President Trump’s on the battlefield selection of it to battle COVID-19 and save lives was brilliant. It is still in use and saving lives. Donald Trump is natural born leader and problem solver. He is at his best in a crisis. God Bless America.