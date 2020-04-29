Delorice Marie Ashburn

Delorice Marie Ashburn, 82, of Sparta, passed away April 27, 2020, at Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital, in Smithville.

She was born March 9, 1938, in Smithville, to Isaac Billings and Dora Hawkins Billings.

Mrs. Ashburn attended Laurel Hill Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Helious Ashburn; daughter, Hilda Adkins; and two sisters, Maureen Moore and Virda Billings.

Survivors include three daughters, Helen (David) Barnes, Donna (Greg) Hutson, Kristy Beshearse, all of Sparta; three grandchildren, Shaundra (Kenny) Cantrell, of Smithville, Tyrel Helton, of Smithville, Allie Beshearse, of Sparta; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Eli and Boston Cantrell, Ava Helton, Henry Campus; great-great-grandchild, Maddox Howard; and special caretaker and friend, Carolyn Powers, of Smithville.

In accordance with the governor’s Executive Order Number 17 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Private graveside Services for the family will be April 30, 2020, at Peeled Chestnut Cemetery. Bro. Tim Bumbalough will officiate.

The family of Mrs. Ashburn would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff at NHC of Smithville for the love and kindness they received while at the nursing home.

In addition to flowers, donations can be made to the Peeled Chestnut Cemetery Fund in memory of Mrs. Ashburn.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Smithville, is in charge of arrangements.