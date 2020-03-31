Democrats attempting to hijack relief bill

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

For the most part, political parties are predictable actors. One can generally identify what actions they will take in a given situation. It was with that in mind that I suggested last week that the Democrats would surely attempt to get the Chinese virus checks sent to illegal aliens living here and taking our jobs. Sure enough, the alphabet list of the usual suspects have begun making noise about how illegals should also be eligible for the checks going out to help Americans survive during these troubled times. But my accusation was far too modest when it comes to describing the things the Democrat Party would try to force passage for with this important relief bill. Let’s take a look at a partial list of just the most egregious ones.

Funding for minority-owned banks. Now this might be a wonderful idea; then again it might just cause more problems than it cures as so many times with government “help” does. And what is it doing in an emergency-funding bill concerning the Chinese virus? Next on the list of shame is funding for the effort to fight violence committed against women. Now, I think we are most all against violence being used against women and even men for that matter. But what is the tie-in for the Chinese virus relief bill? Item three is 35 million for the Kennedy Center. It was about this time I put my waders on because it is really getting deep! How could the emergency relief bill concerning the Chinese virus be connected to the Kennedy Center for the performing arts? Of course there is no connection yet this item made it into the final bill reduced by $10 million to “only” 25 million. (sheesh!) Coming next is some vague slush fund for aids funding, fifth is LGBTQ financial literacy funding. Now think a minute. Is there something unique about being a member of the gender confused group that makes you less literate in financial matters? Please! Number six is collective bargaining, always handy to fight the Chinese virus! Perhaps the virus is unionized? Number seven is airline carbon emissions reporting…? Number 8 is making the $15 an hour minimum wage “permanent” for any business receiving funding under this bill. Pitiful! Finally, this bill contained 60 pages on federal election requirements. Included in that mess was the practice of ballot harvesting where poll workers can go into the community with ballots, take them to voters, and “harvest” their votes. Do these efforts at manipulating the results of voting explain to you why it is always Democrats insisting there is not voter fraud? Could it be they well know which party is advantaged by illegal voting issues?

You know, if everything else was equal in this election, this list of nine items would be enough to convince me that Democrats have no right to my vote…but there is so much more.

The governor of New York was really doing a great job keeping his people informed and generally providing guidance until he heard that he was looking so good he was being considered as a possible candidate for if/when Joe Biden collapses and must be replaced. All of a sudden President Trump could do nothing right and Governor Cuomo became the whine master. Sad! Or look at these ignorant governors actually issuing executive orders concerning using the malaria drug to treat the Chinese virus! Somehow, because President Trump thinks a drug might be useful, that is reason enough for the party of science and reason to ban the use of that drug…just ‘cause Trump mentioned he has high hopes for it… Is this Junior High? Because it’s been about that long since I have witnessed this level of childish behavior!

Finally we get to ole Joe Biden… poor fellow, looking completely lost in his house as he coughs weakly into his hand…when chided by the helpful reporter who explained to Joe that he should cough into his sleeve Joe assured the reporter he was home…by himself…so it was okay. Does he really think we believe he could set up that camera equipment by himself when he looks so lost in his own house? Sad!

So as the Democrat show goes on and on, it becomes increasingly clear the Democrats have become something between a joke and a serious problem when it comes to governing the nation. We need to seriously ask ourselves whether this group of misfits should have any representation in our governance at all? It is a sad day for our nation and our battle with this virus when our biggest obstacle to succeeding in eliminating this Chinese virus is our own political party! Until next week…Stay six feet apart and know we never break the social distancing rules here!