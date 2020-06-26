Sparta Live

Deputy comptroller stresses Van Buren’s financial crisis during commission meeting

Posted By | June 26, 2020 8:25 am

Jason Mumpower, deputy comptroller for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, explains to Van Buren County Board of Commissioners the seriousness of the county’s financial situation during Tuesday night’s meeting.

By Rachel Auberger

Jason E. Mumpower, deputy comptroller for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, attended the monthly meeting of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners, on June 23, to deliver some grave news and issue a stern warning.

Mumpower had spoken with the county mayor, Greg Wilson, as well as the sheriff and the budget committee recently but said he appreciated the opportunity to address the entire commission about the financial condition of Van Buren County.

“Van Buren County is in very serious financial condition,” he told the board. “I have seen some mixed messages coming through on some news articles saying that it’s not that bad. But I would tell you — it IS that bad. You’re in worse financial condition than any other county in this state. The key to getting out of that bad shape is to be honest about it with your citizens and with yourself.”

Mumpower briefly reminded the commission that the county is running out of money because their expenditures are outpacing their revenues, causing their cash and fund balances to dwindle. Additionally, the county has been borrowing money they are having trouble paying back on time.

“A pretty simple thing that can’t be ignored – you have $8.9 million in debt outstanding,” Mumpower said.

He told them this is not a problem that occurred overnight but rather it was because of a series of decisions made by both the county mayor and the commissioners.

“The good news is – you have an opportunity right now to make a series of decisions to get yourself out of the situation. I think that is where you are,” said Mumpower. “The opportunity you have right now is to pull Van Buren out of the ditch. It is damaging the good name of your county, and you want to be responsible to the citizens that elected you. Tough decisions have to be made.”

He went on to tell them that while the problem – spending more money than they are bringing in and not having a balanced budget – is simple, the solution is clear as well.

“You can cut expenses, or you can raise revenue,” he said.

Mumpower informed Van Buren County commissioners that the state legislature is sending the county $684,000 in unrestricted, one-time money that can be used to help get them out of their current situation.

“However, I will tell you, if you don’t use that money correctly – while it may seem like manna from heaven – it can make your condition worse,” he warned. “You need to use this money to provide working capital for your basic operations and you must resist the urge to spend it on pet projects.”

He reiterated that the budget is their most important business, and they need to be realistic. According to Mumpower, the county has shown a pattern of overestimating their revenues in recent years. He reminded them that once a budget is passed, they must stick to it.

“You cannot halfway through the year continue to approve new spending projects,” he said. “If you must amend your budget, you should be very careful to make sure you have enough money to make that adjustment.

“You have been spending and then amending. You must amend before you spend. It’s as simple as A comes before S. Amend before you spend. Acknowledge and check, and make sure you have the money before you spend it.”

Mumpower stressed that the consequences of not taking action are not favorable. Tennessee law gives the office of the comptroller the authority to make spending decisions for a county if they don’t have a balanced budget. He said they have never had to actually exercise that authority before nor do they want to do that now.

“The only thing I can assure you about is that you won’t like it, and I can assure your citizens won’t like it,” he told the commission and then admonished them for not facing the facts. “We are here to assist you in any way. You have to know you have a problem. Telling the newspaper or citizens it’s not as bad as we’re saying is tainting over the truth. It’s not just bad, it’s the worst in the state.”

One of the commissioners addressed Mumpower about the statements made to the newspaper.

“How did the Sparta Expositor get in on this?” the commissioner said. “How did they put all that in the paper and embarrass us?”

The questions from the commissioner referred to an article published after Mumpower held a teleconference with Mayor Wilson and the budget committee.

“We have been through the last week of pure hell,” the commissioner said. “We have been asked to resign. Our mayor has been asked to resign. He has been humiliated. We have been humiliated. All because someone invited the Sparta Expositor to come in on a conference call. Did you make it [the phone call]?”

Mumpower informed the board that he had not talked to local media outlets but that public notice of such meetings is commonplace.

“I have not talked to them,” Mumpower said. “Anytime the comptroller’s office participates in a public meeting, public notice is given of that meeting. I don’t think you want your citizens to be in the dark.”

“I want to know the truth,” the commissioner responded.

“Truth is you’re in pretty bad shape, and now is not the time to be embarrassed,” Mumpower said. “Now is the time to be embolden and take the bull by the horns and get yourself on the right track.”

“I would like for you to tell me is the rumor true that your office made a $300,000 mistake?” the commissioner said, asking Mumpower about the money coming from the state legislature.

“If your question is about the amount of the grant, our office had nothing to do with that,” Mumpower responded. “The legislature – until really the last hour – debated the amount of money they were going to grant cities and counties across the state. When those negotiations were completed, the number for Van Buren County was 683,000.”

It was noted that Van Buren may not have been listed as a distressed county and that this listing may have reduced the dollar amount that they would receive, which the commission had thought would be closer to $900,000. Mumpower, again, informed them that this was not the responsibility of his office. His office was simply reporting the number that had been given to them.

A citizen, who was listening to the meeting via teleconference, asked how long the mayor had to get the county back on track, but Mumpower reminded everyone that the responsibility doesn’t fall to Wilson alone.

“You, as commissioners, need to demand more communication,” Mumpower said.  “Mr. Mayor – I’ve heard you say the buck stops here, and you’re responsible. But that’s not true. You have an important job, but you as commissioners have a job equal to the mayor’s. It’s not all on the mayor’s shoulders. You, as commissioners ,have to pass the budget. You’re in this together. You, as commissioners, need clear and transparent access to everything happening in this county. It is critically important that you have that open communication.”

The question was also asked if the citizens should request a forensic accountant and hire somebody to oversee the budget.

“That’s not for me to say,” Mumpower answered, but also said that they believe the commission can work through the problem. “With the assistance of the county finance director and with the assistance of the office of the comptroller, I feel they can handle it. It doesn’t take a fancy accountant. It just takes a little courage to make some tough decisions.”

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

exam: Exambible 060-DSF Exam Test Questions Covers All Key Points, Certleader 9L0-415 Online Exam Is Updated Daily, High Pass Rate ET1-012 Pdf Online Store, Passguide 642-356 Exam Materials Guaranteed Success, Pass4sure 650-621 Self Study For Download, Up To Date JK0-019 Exam Test Questions For All Candidates From All Over The World, Valid and updated DC0-280 Testing On Store, Prepare for the BPM-001 Exam Questions With 100% Pass Rate, We Have C2090-635 Exam Prep Is Your Best Choice, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund HP0-J53 Exam Dumps Pdf With Low Price, Experts Revised HP0-M63 Exam Dumps For Each Candidate, Up To Date HC-035-720-ENU Test On Sale, Help To Pass 000-294 Labs Is Your Best Choice, Testking C2090-548 Exam Sample Questions For Sale, Discount HP2-H27 Pdf Exam Online Sale, Testkingdump C4060-082 Training For Download, Useful COG-145 Certification Dumps Sale, Discount 070-518 Guide With Low Price, Most Important 70-567 Certificate Is Your Best Choice, Find Best 070-658 Practice With The Knowledge And Skills, Passeasy 920-105 Dumps Is Updated Daily, Buy Best 1Z0-007 Test Answers Guaranteed Success, Provide Discount 1Z1-478 Test Questions And Answers Pdf Latest Version PDF&VCE, Helpful 050-RSAENVSF03 Dumps Pdf 100% Pass With A High Score, Exam-Labs STI-801 Sample Questions With The Knowledge And Skills, Download Latest ST0-202 Vce Download Is The Best Material,

face mask: lowes reusable mask n95 surgical mask fashion wholesale n95 mask dogs 3m 07185 n95 mask size or particles filtered by n95 mask machinery production face mask face mask anime valved respirator mask homemade mask for face surgical atex mask for sale most realistic face mask 3m anti pollution dust mask hydrating face mask ulta v line face mask disney face masks beauty dust mask when sick patterned disposable surgical mask pollution mask 3m 9332 3m gas mask safety icon overnight face mask for glowing skin 3m n95 mask taiwan diy peel off face mask 3m welders face mask illegal surgical mask japan dust mask hot waether face mask after shower dust mask plastic curad surgical face mask effectiveness dust mask to not get sick 3m 7502 dust mask fallout 4 surgical mask base id masks n95 for smoke 8210 plus from dust mask dust mask while working how to put filter in 3m mask 6800 reddit face mask for flaky skin japanese surgical mask rushing 3m 8612f n95 medical respirator mask kissing in surgical mask ventilated atv dust mask north respirator half mask 630 burlap face mask pulling surgical mask down for bad news black face mask that peels off zits respirator mask virus surgical mask japan black mint surgical leather face mask red full face snorkel mask danger western safety dust mask concrete dust mask home depot which side for a surgical mask temporary face mask tattoos

weight loss: u tube weight loss katie cassidy weight loss belly weight loss quick weight loss center tx healthy soup recipes for weight loss buffalo weight loss big smo weight loss texas diet pills weight loss groups near me good protein bars for weight loss weight loss augusta ga vitamins to take for weight loss biggest loser weight loss weight loss goals examples calculating calories for weight loss does amitriptyline cause weight loss what is a good weight loss shake fast diet weight loss in 7 days what to do when weight loss plateaus cellucor weight loss reviews quick weight loss center diet celebrities diet plans for weight loss does garcinia work for weight loss weight loss pills malaysia not eating for a day weight loss jennifer hudson weight loss casein protein before bed weight loss 3 month weight loss results diabetes pill weight loss aloe vera juice weight loss stories adipex weight loss pictures guarana pills to lose weight weight loss pills article diet plan for menopause weight loss water retention pills weight loss bike riding weight loss weight loss pills and colon cleanse alison brie weight loss drain out diet pills weight loss journey blogs walmart fastin diet pills sunflower seeds weight loss bali diet pills weight loss pills garcinia cambogia gnc weight loss diet plans for men la weight loss diet plan weekly diet meal plan for weight loss diet pills anorexia slim 180 reviews topps weight loss program testosterone pills side effects free adipex diet pills

vape: mini vape chemical pneumonia vape shops hiring near me mvp4 vape 60ml vape juice how many watts should i vape at cheap vape pens for weed tomorrow vape ground zero vape juice can you ship vape juice to washington state fallout vape mod best durable vape mod unicorn bottle vape all day vape juice best value vape mod bumblebee vape pen cost saffire vapor turkey creek top vape flavors nike vapor carbon 2014 elite dna 50 box mods air force supercar new cloud vapor lounge temperature control ecig leap vapor ecig ohm meter with test fire smok t8 baby beast coils hoosier e cig coupon how to blow circles e cigarette kansas city voopoo drag vape macgyver reddit latest e cigarette model vapor pressure chemistry lung tissue damaged by vaping uwell d1 vape coils simah herman smok nord coil smallest vapes supreme vape cartridges smok priv kit uwell nunchaku australia uwell koko are e cigarettes and vaping the same led vape smok big baby beast review how much nicotine in cigarettes what voltage to vape thc oil mi pod wont hit uwell nunchaku tank vaping with vic uwell crown tank vaping 360 vaping shop voopoo hoodie vape cleaning kit

cbd oil: cbd and drug test give me information about is cbd the same as hemp oil cbd oil for restless legs cbd diamond cbd oil bulk cbd oil weight loss reviews cbd for chronic pain cbd expo 2019 brightfield group cbd report cbd pain rub project diva future tone dx ctfo cbd business debra wilson proper cbd dosage does taking cbd oil affect plavix cbd strains for sale juul cbd pods what does cbd lotion do cbd miami kured cbd cbd hemp seed hemp cbd oil vs cannabis cbd oil cbd label menieres disease and cbd mononuclear definition can you buy cbd oil in stores trumpet valve oil cbd canibas how safe is cbd oil how to know w safeway oil hemp oil composition cbd infused drinks rheumatoid factor abbreviation cbd affiliate cbd 710 grade a cbd kikki k cbd dosage definition cbd oil eyes cbd tincture bottles premium hemp cbd oil how much cbd to take for chronic pain cbd hemp oil michigan pain study what medications does cbd oil interfere with cbd oil cartridge for sale ive started a job will cbd oil make me test postive spectrum nyc number cbd oil for anxiety and mild depression cannabis supplements

male enhancement: how to get libido back after menopause why do we have no sex drive erectile dysfunction cure naturally who was the band in sex drive mens health why viagra not effective best erectile dysfunction pills reviews mens sex real penis how long before sex should i take my viagra dick growth fetish how does pornography impact our sex drive how to make your dick bigger natrually ginger and penis growth best natural sexual enhancement pills how to use ya ban jing male enhancement drops sexuality test pictures male enhancement hq gnc coupons problems with viagra male penis enhancement before and after have more sex drive than my husband freespace 2 male enhancement sex drive length a girls guide to 21st century sex episode 2 penis enlargement i have a high sex drive why enlargement stories penis viagra sildenafil generic victoza sex drive sinopsis sex drive does matcha tea increase sex drive prescription male enhancement medication hormone imbalance that causes high sex drive in men viagra y alcohol es peligroso what does an increase sex drive mean in man low testosterone young male viagra nogales tampa florida male enhancement pills chinese viagra jia yi jian my penis is too big viagra all these racks ways guys masturbate viagra with popper male enhancement cream truth what is the best brand of generic viagra herbal remedies for erectile dysfunction what difference revatio for viagra herbal medicine for male enhancement safest erectile dysfunction drug does eating certain increase your penis size vigrx plus for severe erectile dysfunction male penis growth pills