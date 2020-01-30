Derik Zoo will bring comedy act to his hometown of Sparta

The next stop on the Sparta native’s 20/20 Vision Tour is Happy Trails Brewing Company, at 7 p.m., Feb. 1.

By Rachel Auberger

Derik Zoo has gone a long way since his days performing in the Music Man with the White County High School Drama Club, but this week he is coming back home, and he’s bringing his big smile and his ability to make people laugh with him.

The next stop on the Sparta native’s 20/20 Vision Tour is Happy Trails Brewing Company, at 7 p.m., Feb. 1.

Zoo, who was born Derik Zooashkiyani, has been taking his stand-up comedy act on the road and performing for clubs, colleges, and corporate events around the country. Atlanta, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee have all been entertained by the guy that once was the class clown at White County High School.

“I’m very nomadic, and the traveling just fits my personality,” Zoo said about fitting so many places and shows into a two month off-season from his other job as Master of Ceremonies at the Dolly Parton Stampede in Branson, Missouri. “I like to entertain people. This lifestyle lets me meet people from all different walks of life and from all different places. It’s great.”

Before moving to Branson, Zoo was at the Vaudeville Café, in Chattanooga, where he says comedy just “fell in his lap” when the opportunity to get up on stage and tell a few jokes came along one night.

“I’ve always been a performer, but I never thought I would be funny just being myself,” Zoo said. “Those six minutes that night changed everything. That was the best time I had ever had on a stage.”

And the rest is history – or on its way to becoming history.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be a movie star, but now I really like live shows,” he said. “There is nothing like the rush you get when an audience reacts to you.”

While Zoo has aspirations of hitting it big and someday performing on Broadway, in New York City, he’s not going to turn down acting opportunities either. He can be found in an episode of the Walking Dead as well as multiple episodes of Nashville. He’s also appeared in Vampire Diaries and the movie Bethlehem (which can be watched on Amazon Prime), and the independent film Guilt Girl.

“I just want to entertain, and I know the key to that is to be diversified,” Zoo said.

Zoo and three of his colleagues will be entertaining in his hometown this week. Cortney Warner and Satyam Nayak from Nashville, along with Danny Whitson from Oak Ridge, will be opening the show at Happy Trails Brewing Company before Zoo takes the stage as the headliner.

“I’m really excited to be coming home to entertain friends and family,” Zoo said. “It’s always the highlight of the tour.”

While this will be the first time that he has had a show at his hometown’s local brewery, Zoo has had stops at Red Silo, in Cookeville, and last year he performed at Bilbrey Farms.

“It’s my hometown, so the pressure is on to give them a really great show,” he said.

Anyone wanting to follow along as the WCHS class clown turned stand-up comic makes his way to what he hopes will be “the big time” can do so at derikzoo.com