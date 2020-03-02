Dianne Haley Simmons

Dianne Haley Simmons, 65, of Doyle, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Simmons was born July 6, 1954, in Lebanon, to Johnny Garvin Haley and Ruby Neal Haley.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., March 5, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., March 4, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.